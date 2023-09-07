Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Georgia
  5. House Around the Tree / TIMM

House Around the Tree / TIMM

Save
House Around the Tree / TIMM

House Around the Tree / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse Around the Tree / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Fence, FacadeHouse Around the Tree / TIMM - Interior Photography, Facade, ConcreteHouse Around the Tree / TIMM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, TableHouse Around the Tree / TIMM - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Didgori, Georgia
  • Project Team: Nikoloz Lekveishvili, Tamar Neparidze, Owen Elverding, Nino Chkhartishvili, Giorgi Pataridze
  • City: Didgori
  • Country: Georgia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Beka Gulva

Text description provided by the architects. In Okrokana, a hilly, green attractive location near Tbilisi, Georgia, a studio of young architects, TIMM Architecture, has just realized a residence that, attuned to the natural context, develops amplifying a close interaction with the surrounding. A contemporary, clean design, based on minimalism and essentiality, nurtures a seamless dialogue between inside and outside. The conceptual approach, the premise of the project, has shaped and brought to life the building around the presence of a tree, in the effort to create a space without boundaries. Confirmations of this commitment are portrayed in the work through elementary structural simplicity, openness, and transparency, allied to the use of natural materials, closely linked to the aspirations of the client.

Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Beka Gulva

The topography presented a difficult, but interesting challenge, offering the opportunity to use level changes to articulate the space with a clear programmatic division, and the house on three levels, adapted to the sloped terrain, makes the most of its position, intensifying the relationship with nature, inspiring and enriching the daily life of the residents.

Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Beka Gulva
Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Interior Photography, Facade, Windows, Courtyard
© Beka Gulva
Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Image 21 of 28
Plan - Ground floor

The lower part, destined for the entrance and a garage, is surmounted by a plateau-like deck hosting a living room, kitchen, and lounge, interspersed with gardens and a swimming pool, taking full advantage of the panoramic views. Exposed concrete defines the raw, neutral palette of the open-plan living zone, providing an efficient, convivial ambiance, enhanced and warmed by light and shades. Steel finishes and slender ‘cross-shape’ steel pillars interrupt with distinctive detailing and sculptural signs the overall tonal uniformity of the contemporary aesthetic language, conferring notes of refined contrast. 

Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Beka Gulva
Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Beka Gulva

The arrangement of the volume in non-aligned blocks avoids impositions or a strong impact on the land. The angled linear layout, fragmented by courtyards, open, covered verandas, and permeable transitions, breaks the robust, formal rigidity, highlighting the harmonious relationship between architecture and landscape. A staircase unfolds around the organic presence of the indoor tree, ensuring two levels of the house are extensively illuminated throughout the day and romantically in contact with the stars at night due to a large skylight.

Save this picture!
House Around the Tree / TIMM - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Windows
© Beka Gulva

The house’s mass, wrapped by an uninterrupted sequence of vertical wooden brise-soleils, stands on the upper floor seemingly floating, like a monolithic structure above a strategic play of solids and voids, exploring new, expansive, privileged visual exposures and spatial experiences. The louvers, entirely openable, besides ensuring sun protection and good ventilation, lend to the ensemble an effect of lightness and continuity with nature through the evocative material. A project of great satisfaction for both architects and clients, due to the common deep affinities that allowed them to celebrate with sensibility and live with emotion the place.

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TIMM
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesGeorgia
Cite: "House Around the Tree / TIMM" 07 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006373/house-around-the-tree-timm> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags