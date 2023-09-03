Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  SHLTR Coffee / WGNB

SHLTR Coffee / WGNB

SHLTR Coffee / WGNB

SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Exterior Photography, Coast

Coffee Shop, Coffee Shop Interiors
Sokcho-si, South Korea
  • Architects: WGNB
  Area:  397
  Year:  2023
  Photographs:
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Exterior Photography, Coast
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. We thought about how to compose harmony on the site with the newly introduced building while preserving what has been existing. Rather than one big building, we placed small-scale buildings that blend within urban tissue. We conducted an architecture as a village.

SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Image 20 of 31
Plan - Ground Floor
SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Existing buildings were able to freely re-configure windows through steel structure reinforcement. And by designing a podium that connects four buildings, the entire building can be integrated into one. The podium serves as a raised courtyard facing the ocean.

SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Exterior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi
SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Image 29 of 31
Axo 1st Floor
SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

A podium integrates four buildings into one and serves as a raised courtyard facing the ocean. SHLTR offers a shed for people to wander freely within the architecture while experiencing the mountains, sea, wind, and light of Sokcho.

SHLTR Coffee / WGNB - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Windows, Table
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

Project location

Address: Sokcho-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

WGNB
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignHospitality InteriorsCoffee Shop InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "SHLTR Coffee / WGNB" 03 Sep 2023. ArchDaily.

