SHLTR Coffee / WGNB

+ 26

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. We thought about how to compose harmony on the site with the newly introduced building while preserving what has been existing. Rather than one big building, we placed small-scale buildings that blend within urban tissue. We conducted an architecture as a village.

Existing buildings were able to freely re-configure windows through steel structure reinforcement. And by designing a podium that connects four buildings, the entire building can be integrated into one. The podium serves as a raised courtyard facing the ocean.

A podium integrates four buildings into one and serves as a raised courtyard facing the ocean. SHLTR offers a shed for people to wander freely within the architecture while experiencing the mountains, sea, wind, and light of Sokcho.