Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community
  4. South Korea
  5. Ground Work Space / INTG.

Ground Work Space / INTG.

Save
Ground Work Space / INTG.

Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, KitchenGround Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Living RoomGround Work Space / INTG. - Interior PhotographyGround Work Space / INTG. - Interior PhotographyGround Work Space / INTG. - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Community, Offices, Cowork Interiors
South Korea
  • Architects: INTG.
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  897
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. MBC Ground is a creative work environment to nurture creativity and foster a sense of rejuvenation for a Korean broadcasting company designed by Seoul-based studio INTG.

Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Shelving, Lighting, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

The space is envisioned as a dynamic fusion of urban sophistication and natural serenity, where employees can escape the monotony of conventional office experience and immerse themselves in an energizing, multi-sensory space that offers various types of seating. Custom-designed furniture in the lounge spaces enhances the level of comfort with fine-tuned color palettes and texture selections. The space is designed with a harmonious blend of vibrant colors, lush greenery, and functional design elements, all meticulously orchestrated to create an environment that sparks imagination and fuels productivity.

Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Facade
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Yongjoon Choi

The workspace is divided into distinct functional zones differentiated by three different levels, each designed to cater to different aspects of creative work.

Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Bathroom
© Yongjoon Choi

These zones include: 

  • A book Lounge: Located in the entranceway of the space are relaxed seating arrangements for casual conversations and quick refreshments.
  • A media Lounge: Raised 0.7m above the ground level, a media lounge is fitted with AV equipment and flexible seating, facilitating engaging presentations.
  • A meeting lounge: Open areas raised 1.4m above, the ground level is furnished with vibrant, modular seating arrangements and meeting rooms, ideal for brainstorming sessions, group discussions, and spontaneous interactions.

Save this picture!
Ground Work Space / INTG. - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
INTG.
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityOfficesInterior DesignOffices InteriorsCowork InteriorsSouth Korea
Cite: "Ground Work Space / INTG." 04 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006329/ground-work-space-intg> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags