Ground Work Space / INTG.

Creative Directors: Daniel Song, Kate Cho

Design Team: Kyehyun Kwon, Yezi Lee, Sunghoon Park

Client: MBC

Interior Design And Furniture Design: INTG.

Country: South Korea

Text description provided by the architects. MBC Ground is a creative work environment to nurture creativity and foster a sense of rejuvenation for a Korean broadcasting company designed by Seoul-based studio INTG.

The space is envisioned as a dynamic fusion of urban sophistication and natural serenity, where employees can escape the monotony of conventional office experience and immerse themselves in an energizing, multi-sensory space that offers various types of seating. Custom-designed furniture in the lounge spaces enhances the level of comfort with fine-tuned color palettes and texture selections. The space is designed with a harmonious blend of vibrant colors, lush greenery, and functional design elements, all meticulously orchestrated to create an environment that sparks imagination and fuels productivity.

The workspace is divided into distinct functional zones differentiated by three different levels, each designed to cater to different aspects of creative work.

These zones include: