Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. Australia
  5. Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork

Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork

Save
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork

Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenVictorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior PhotographyVictorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Garden, ForestVictorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, GardenVictorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - More Images+ 8

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Public Space, Monuments
Melbourne, Australia
  • Design Team: Alessandro Castiglioni, Amy Muir, Liz Herbert, Marijke Davey, Mark Jacques, Toby McElwaine
  • Clients And Collaborating Lived Experienced Advisors: City of Melbourne, Office for Women, Victims Survivors’ Advisory Council and Forced Adoption Practices
  • Traditional Owner Engagement: Sarah Lynn Rees - Lead Indigenous Advisor, JCB Architects, Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung Cultural Heritage Aboriginal Corporation, Boon Wurrung Foundation, Bunurong Land Council Aboriginal Corporation
  • City: Melbourne
  • Country: Australia
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Peter Bennetts

Text description provided by the architects. The memorial is located next to the Parliament Precinct in East Melbourne and has an outlook to Fitzroy Gardens. The design for the memorial is framed around five elemental design moves that change the way people behave on the site rather than changing the site character itself. These elements are recognizable civic gestures that acknowledge the requirements of a memorial to accommodate both the individual and the collective. The natural topography of the site is exploited while a reading of the formal aspects of the surrounding context are seen, considered, snudged. The sweeping arc folds into the land, providing spaces of procession, congregation, and reflection. A wall of thin black plate steel holds the memorial. Fragility and strength. Thinness. Robust. Singular. A large fold in the land is defined through an elevated platform for the congregation and the view beyond Fitzroy Gardens. A memorial wall folds into the landscape, supporting the land above. A room whose edge is defined by seating sits below the elm tree, orientating the body to the memorial wall and the view beyond to Fitzroy Gardens. New concrete decking slips away from the existing arced path, bringing people into a room through a moment of procession and compression bracketed by planting.

Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Image 9 of 13
Plan
Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography
© Peter Bennetts

Purple planting is employed as a signifier of the memorial’s cause
This is not simply a landscape intervention
This is a formal and political intervention
Balancing the sensitivities of place and association 

A figure of planting is a companion to the tree canopy above and is a signifier of the memorial’s cause – the color of the purple ribbon movement for the elimination of violence against women and the elimination of family violence. The figure is formed through an array of different species that will flower with purple at different times of the year. This is a calendar of sorts that shows the presence of color in the garden as something that is ever-changing and never-changing. 

Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Image 10 of 13
Model

The design has evolved in consultation with the City of Melbourne, the Department of Premier and Cabinet Office for Women, The Victims and Survivors Advisory Committee, Forced Adoption Practices, Indigenous Advisor Sarah Lynn Rees (JCB IAAD), and The Traditional Owners of Wurundjeri, Boon Wurrung and Bunurong. The memorial’s key refrain: “Ngarru biik marrna Guliny dillbadin. Lore of the land keeps people safe.”, is manifested from conversations with the Traditional Custodians and is translated on the site into Woi Wurrung language. This statement is the introduction to the memorial and is imprinted on the lip of the smoking vessel in traditional language. The vessel will facilitate Indigenous cultural practices and remind visitors of their responsibility to look after the Country and community.

Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Garden, Forest
© Peter Bennetts
Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Image 11 of 13
Diagram 01
Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Fence, Garden
© Peter Bennetts

Prior to construction commencing, members of the Victims and Survivors Advisory Council met on-site for a smoking ceremony held at the future location of the memorial wall and smoking vessel. With permission, the ashes from the ceremony were retained and have been added to the concrete mix for the precast decking, setting cleansing and well-being into the fabric of the place. 

Save this picture!
Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Peter Bennetts

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Melbourne VIC, Australia

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Muir
Office
Openwork
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpacePublic ArchitectureMonumentsAustralia
Cite: "Victorian Family Violence Memorial / Muir + Openwork" 02 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006324/victorian-family-violence-memorial-muir-plus-openwork> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags