Nakhla Brand Store / Yasmina Makram

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the Grand Egyptian Museum, a retail pavilion takes center stage hosting the country’s most iconic brands. Nakhla, a family-owned legacy jeweler was selected amongst the very few to be featured in this grandiose location. When the second generation of the Nakhla family was looking to design their expansion from their flagship location, Yasmina Makram, felt like a natural choice for them.

YM has built a regional reputation for merging heritage with contemporary. Nakhla’s bespoke pieces draw on a strong connection between the family of Coptic Egyptian designers and their ancestors. A handcrafted unique sensibility is synonymous with this brand, inspired by historical notes yet always avant-garde. Perfectly aligned with the ethos of the GEM location and with YM’s brand values, a regional interior design firm that draws inspiration from its similar heritage. YM builds narratives in all its design projects; historical references are revisited to create unique perspectives. With an extensive portfolio in commercial, residential, and product design, their ethos centers around using designs to tell definitive stories.

Using Ancient Egypt and Coptic ancestry as their focal point, they purposefully transform a space into an experience. This project is a collaborative vision of creatives with the distinct purpose of bowing and nodding to their shared lineage. A respectful approach to the design process began by looking at Ancient Egyptian architectural techniques. The pride of Nakhla and YM in their heritage allowed for a synergetic relationship between the two. For a truly convincing experience, the design could not be literal; it is a study of the composition of temples but reimagined in contemporary use. What was achieved was a sense of belonging to another world and yet adhering to retail-relevant architecture, which compels from the facade to its interior. It is addressed with modern design elements but with a solid understanding of ancient processes and materials. It truly facilitates a design language that speaks with passion, historical understanding, and legacy but in a non-traditional way.

“The circulation and axis of ancient Egyptian temples was the starting point of our design, and we knew we wanted that sort of engagement in the space.” Explains Yasmina Makram, head designer at YM. To achieve this circulation in a small angular space was the main challenge. Instead of fighting against the room, YM utilizes these angularities to create a flow between each zone. Adhering to the lines set out by the parameters of the space in order to create cohesive central display units. A sensory experience achieved with modern lines contrasted with earthy texture and a temple-like airiness. Furthermore, it was imperative to stick to the brand's origins, as Nakhla’s jewelry upholds history to enable a new generation to appreciate craftsmanship. Ironically, this was achieved with modern lighting techniques illuminating the bespoke pieces in an exhibitive manner and highlighting the brand’s relationship with its birthright culture.

Another vital point was that the femininity yet boldness of Nakhla’s pieces were showcased and empowered. Revering the Ancient Egyptian queen, the location is a study in Nefertiti’s neckline, feminine lines juxtaposed against rough temple stone. The homage to Nefertiti stands out, but the use of natural materials and colors connects to the wider landscape of the museum so that it is not insular. Resulting in a spatial experience that continues the momentous feeling you get entering the Grand Egyptian Museum. A truly collaborative design narrative that harmonizes with its incredible context and location.