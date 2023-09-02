Xuefeng Literature Museum / TJAD Atelier L+

+ 18

Design Team: Linxue Li, Kaifeng Zhou, Yang Liu, Yongqian Jiang, Wenjing Wu, Ying Wang, Congcong Liu, Qiang Wu, Changming Su, Yaotong Zhang, Yu Hu, Xing Ye, Ying Yuan, Heliang Bing, Zhiqiang Jin

Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design

Landscape Design: Tongji Architectural Design

Construction: Zhejiang Jinrui Building Decoration Engineering Co.

Clients: Yiwu City Investment Construction Group

City: Jinhua

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. With only about 60 households, Shentan Village is the hometown of Xuefeng Feng, the founder of the League of the Left-Wing Writers, and a famous modern poet and literary theorist. Xuefeng Literature Museum is a thematic literature museum rooted in the cultural heritage resources of Shentan Village and Xuefeng Feng's personal career. The site is located in an open area that has been dug out at the foot of the mountain.

The building adopts the courtyard building prototype of a "void and solid alternate, three-dimensional connection" to dissolve the overall scale and form the thermodynamic space structure of natural ventilation and lighting of the building. Through four courtyards and platform spaces, the homogeneous plane pattern is broken, and the whole volume is broken into pieces, strengthening the "in-situ" characteristics of the museum.

The building is stratified in a vertical direction, and the ground floor of the building is raised to form the main entrance space and the platform space entering the second-floor roof. The second floor is combined with the white volume through the platform, highlighting the sense of floating and continuous volume of the building, highlighting the concise and powerful form of the building. The dark grey folded roof reinforces the rolling pattern of the settlement, echoing the scale of the mountains and the village.

The roof terrace at the southern end forms a longitudinal spatial connection with the inner courtyard and connects with the scale of the hill at the rear. The void courtyard is connected in three dimensions and combined with the protruding ventilation skylight in the exhibition hall part of the building, forming a good thermodynamic airflow path between indoors and outdoors. The longitudinal long axis of the building is consistent with the southeast dominant wind direction, which is the overall shape of the building and energy.

The two-story hall of the building forms the core of the space, and the overall spatial narrative and roaming of the building are also centered around here. Public service spaces such as lecture halls and cafes are set up on both sides of the hall, while the opposite side is the main exhibition hall and office logistics space. The staircase surrounding the hall leads to the exhibition hall and coffee space on the second floor, which also connects the writers' residence studio and the logistics space.

The exhibition hall forms a continuous internal flow from the first to the second floor and is combined with the courtyard and roof terrace, providing a pause in the middle of the viewing platform with the best views facing the lake and the village. The coffee side is also integrated with the roof terrace to provide a south-eastern view of the village, with a view towards the Shentan Village, forming a "distant view" of the Xuefeng Former Residence. Under the strict cost constraints, the building reflects the history and culture through materialization, the use of light white and dark gray elastic texture paint contrast, reflecting the calm and strength with a sense of history.