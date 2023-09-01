General’s Village Phase II / PUMT Architects

+ 18

Urban Stitching - The second phase of the General’s Village continues to restore 12 historical buildings to form a complete military cultural village through the restoration of cultural heritage to rebuild urban public space, to repair and connect the city's broken chain and green corridor.

Cultural Duality - With the reuse planning of military cultural villages and the registration of historical buildings as the time node. Preserve the historical and cultural features of the periphery with information themes, Reusing the necessary facilities and adding reversible corridors in the inner courtyard to present a flowing information zone; the park reflects the particularity of the preservation of the historical buildings on the outside and the information flow in the inner courtyard, presents the duality of the coexistence of old and new.

Open And Connecting - General’s Village was originally a residence for the military. Currently, only 15 buildings are remaining. The restoration and reusing are positioned as an Open Information Park. Trying to revitalize the overall park, integrate diverse groups, dialogue with emerging issues, let the knowledge and information flow in the park, Open the walls that divide each household to form penetrating and free-flowing move lines, which guide the flowing and pointing systems, recreate the visiting sub-paths and military village lifestyle.

Time Recognition - Intervene with modern structures; use one-time construction materials, such as fair-faced concrete, clear water bricks, weathering steel and wood, and traditional methods, such as whitewash and brickwork, to create an era dialogue. Use modern methods to correct traditional defects, prolong the life of old houses, and be distinctive of the times.