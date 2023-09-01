Imok Smoke Dining / Project Mark

+ 22

Design Team: Son Jae Hong, Yang Jee Seung, Song Jee Hyung, Paeng Jong In, Kim Eo Jin

Furniture And Metal Finishing: Cho Dong Hyun

Country: South Korea

The first spark of Imok ignited in Imok-ri, a small village in Cheongju, Korea - The spark, kindled by the client along with acquaintances, journeyed through the “Yoo Yong-wook Barbecue” in Namyoung-dong, ultimately reaching the current “Imok Smoke Dining”. The desire was to create a Smoke Dining that encapsulated the knowledge and expertise gained from their barbecue endeavors. They aimed to prepare it diligently over an extended period.

We exchanged ideas, aligning our plans for the future. For over six months, we contemplated together on aspects such as overseas market research for barbecue food culture, the design of the barbecue space, and the deliberations on establishing brand value and identity. We thought and searched. In the end, we discovered a space that resonated with us, and the stories and visions we had shared for a long time were laid out on the table.

After the demolition of the 36-year-old public bathhouse, I noticed the planes and columns extending horizontally without conventional alignment as I stood amidst the debris. The ambiance of the concrete, shaped over time by moisture and heat, reminded me of a bunker in a classified facility.

It was amusing to think that a space associated with water from birth would transform into a space using fire. We hoped our first spark would illuminate this damp space, so we named the concept "Burn-ker." Upon passing through the main entrance of the building, the initial sight of Imok is a rusted iron door reminiscent of an underground bunker.

The dim yet faint light visible beyond the iron gate raises curiosity about what might exist there. Opening the heavy iron door and stepping through the light, one faces the lobby illuminated from above. The Sunken Garden, visible behind the reception desk, subtly suggests the subterranean nature of the space and the presence of the ground beyond, enhancing the secretive and comfortable atmosphere of the dark space. Continuing through the path into the restaurant's hall, one encounters the fireplace. While the motif of fire is expressed differently throughout the entire restaurant, in the corridor of the hall, flames are depicted using red lighting and humidification effects.

In the lobby and within the Private Dining Room (PDR), digital pixel-shaped candle-like lighting is used, creating a smaller yet more concentrated flame in the private space. Moreover, in the Sunken Garden, the only area with natural light, a primitive fire pit was designed, incorporating real, digital, and smoke flames to serve a purpose within our space. For the overall finish and color scheme, we used brown, charcoal black, red-brown, and gray finishes reflecting the wood burning stages into charcoal and ashes. This mixture aims to blend the solitary and grand image of a bunker with the fervent and untamed image of a barbecue.

Furniture, lighting, and hardware were all produced in collaboration with skilled artisans. To enhance the primal image of the concept, we designed these elements in a simple manner based on extreme functionalism, exposing the craftsmanship in the finished parts as part of the process.