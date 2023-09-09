Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, WindowsRenovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, WindowsRenovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, FacadeRenovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior PhotographyRenovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Industrial Architecture, Sustainability
Yang Pu Qu, China
  • Architects: TJAD Atelier L+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  445
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ZY Architectural photography
  • Lead Architects: Linxue Li
  • Architectural Design: Linxue Li, Kaifeng Zhou, Mingshu Kong, Yang Liu, Run He
  • Structure Design: Hua Pan, Hualei Dong
  • Zero Carbon Design: Linxue Li, Yiqun Pan, Xihui Ding, Peng Yang, Haojun Guo
  • Green Building: Guohui Ren, Yujie Zheng, Haikui Jin, Yifan Lu
  • Solar& Hydrogen Energy System: Xiang Wang, Pei Dong
  • Engineering: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd.
  • Construction: Shanghai Tongji Construction Co.
  • Collaborators: Shanghai Imsey Energy Saving Engineering Technology Co.
  • Underground: 380m2
  • Clients: Shanghai Yangpu District Ecological Environment Bureau
  • City: Yang Pu Qu
  • Country: China
Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© ZY Architectural photography

Text description provided by the architects. Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station is located in Yangpu Riverside of Huangpu River. The base is surrounded by several historical buildings, including the historical protection building Sanxin Cotton Mill on the north side, the historical protection building Shanghai Power Station Auxiliary Equipment Factory on the east side, and the newly renovated Party and Mass Service Station on the west side. The project is a small building in the rich industrial heritage complex.

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, Windows
© ZY Architectural photography
Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© ZY Architectural photography

The original monitoring station house has been abandoned for many years. The station house on the ground is 5m long and 12m wide, surrounded by a crumbling courtyard and a landscape tree pool. Underground is an abandoned sewage treatment pond. Its original structure is intact, including a collection pond, a sludge pond, and a two-foot pond. The 380m2 underground building forms an underground concrete box structure.

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© ZY Architectural photography
Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© ZY Architectural photography

The design preserves the site and the building's historical footprint while giving it new functions and innovative green technology, aiming to build a "net zero carbon water quality monitoring station" that achieves its design goals through integrated active and passive technology and whole-process calculation. One of the biggest challenges is to achieve the net zero carbon goal of energy self-sufficiency through "Thermodynamic Technology" and "Solar and hydrogen Energy Storage Micro-grid Systems".

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography, Facade
© ZY Architectural photography
Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Exterior Photography
© ZY Architectural photography

The basic strategy of the renovation is "maximum preservation and lightweight intervention". The above and underground parts of the building are maximum preserved, including the texture of the main station and underground space with concrete as the main material. A bamboo steel structure corridor is added around the station. Design adapts to structural constraints and creatively intervenes in space transformation. An important design strategy is the vertical connection between the above-ground and underground space. Water intake pipes are set up at the edge of the Huangpu River from the above-ground station, which is directly connected to the water of the Huangpu River through the outside of the flood control wall.

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, Beam
© ZY Architectural photography
Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography, Beam
© ZY Architectural photography

The realization of the goal of the project "net zero carbon water quality monitoring station" depends on the integration of comprehensive environmental analysis and regulation technologies. Maximizing the use of renewable energy is the key to ensuring net zero carbon throughout the life cycle. The design adopts an innovative optical hydrogen storage micro-grid system, which is composed of a photovoltaic power generation subsystem, lithium energy storage subsystem, hydrogen electrolysis power storage subsystem, and energy management system. Combined with the partial waterproofing and renovation of the wall of the underground space of the building, the capillary tunnel is buried together with the structure, and the capillary air conditioning system is used to create a comfortable indoor heat and humidity environment. The design combines the architectural function and environmental characteristics and sets up an outdoor exhibition area with the theme of "water" open to the public.

Renovation of Huangpu River Yangpu Bridge Water Quality Automatic Monitoring Station / TJAD Atelier L+ - Interior Photography
© ZY Architectural photography

Project location

Address:No.345, Anpu Road, Yangpu Riverside, Shanghai, China

TJAD Atelier L+
© ZY Architectural photography

黄浦江杨浦大桥水质自动监测站改造工程 / 同济院 麟和建筑工作室

