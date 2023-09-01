Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects

+ 18

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Da Yu Art Museum has a very peaceful and graceful atmosphere, set on the bank of a beautiful small lake near a suburban area in Nanjing City. It is a private museum owned by a group company and used for hosting art exhibitions, cultural events, and receptions.



“The landscape, art, humanity, and culture between the horizon.”

The art museum extends along the horizon, nestled against the contour line of the valley and secluded within the mountains near a tranquil lake. As if a sculpture of the earth, the architecture quietly settles on the stage of nature. It synthesizes with the natural scenery while allowing the visitors to stroll along the winding paths of the valley into an open horizon of narrative space.

In terms of architecture and space, the extension of the horizon blends in with the lake, where the water reflects the sky to accompany the distant mountainscape in scenery. The spatial quality of the art museum resembles a horizontal landscape painting, framing the spatial extension of the horizon between the sky and earth, giving the space both interior and exterior characteristics. By framing, reflecting, penetrating, and borrowing the natural scenery, nature, culture, and art intertwine within space, the visitors will experience and feel the poetic qualities of the natural landscapes.

Architecture is

As transparent as water

As tranquil as mountain

What we collect is art,

But also the landscape.