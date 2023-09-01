Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Museum
  4. China
  5. Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects

Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects

Save
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects

Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, WindowsDa Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, WaterfrontDa Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Interior PhotographyDa Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeDa Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Museum
Nanjing, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Highlite Images

Text description provided by the architects. Da Yu Art Museum has a very peaceful and graceful atmosphere, set on the bank of a beautiful small lake near a suburban area in Nanjing City. It is a private museum owned by a group company and used for hosting art exhibitions, cultural events, and receptions.

“The landscape, art, humanity, and culture between the horizon.”

Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Image 18 of 23
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography
© Highlite Images

The art museum extends along the horizon, nestled against the contour line of the valley and secluded within the mountains near a tranquil lake. As if a sculpture of the earth, the architecture quietly settles on the stage of nature. It synthesizes with the natural scenery while allowing the visitors to stroll along the winding paths of the valley into an open horizon of narrative space.

Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Interior Photography, Column
© Highlite Images

In terms of architecture and space, the extension of the horizon blends in with the lake, where the water reflects the sky to accompany the distant mountainscape in scenery. The spatial quality of the art museum resembles a horizontal landscape painting, framing the spatial extension of the horizon between the sky and earth, giving the space both interior and exterior characteristics. By framing, reflecting, penetrating, and borrowing the natural scenery, nature, culture, and art intertwine within space, the visitors will experience and feel the poetic qualities of the natural landscapes.

Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Waterfront
© Highlite Images
Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Image 21 of 23
Sections

Architecture is
As transparent as water
As tranquil as mountain
What we collect is art,
But also the landscape.

Save this picture!
Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Highlite Images

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Nanjing, Jiangsu, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Yuan Architects
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitMuseumChina
Cite: "Da Yu Art Museum / Yuan Architects" 01 Sep 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006260/da-yu-art-museum-yuan-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest CountersCheck the latest CountersCheck the latest Counters

Check the latest Counters

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags