TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, GardenTKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Garden, DeckTKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, GardenTKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior PhotographyTKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - More Images

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Landscape Architecture
Flores da Cunha, Brazil
  • Architects: Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  METALCO, Soneres, Terra Brazil
  • Lead Architect: Filipe Saur Santos
  • Architects: Alexandre Rögelin Prass, Filipe Saur Santos, Thomas Weirich, Diego Lopes
  • Interns: Renata Rizzon, Rafaela Bellotto, Nicole Carrion
  • Lighting Project: Arq. Eduardo Becker
  • Structural Project: Eng. Nicolas Dal Bó
  • Hydrosanitary Project: Eng. Gabriel Britto
  • Electrical/Telecom Project: Eng. Gabriel Britto
  • Earthmoving Project: Eng. Nicolas Dal Bó
  • Drainage Project: Eng. Gabriel Britto
  • Execution And Management: Eng. Nicolas Dal Bó
  • Program: Urban Project: Access roads, landscaping and visual identity for the front area of the TKA Cranes factory.
  • City: Flores da Cunha
  • Country: Brazil
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The TKA Esplanade is a project aimed at structuring the external areas for the industrial plant of a crane manufacturer in the Serra Gaúcha region. The scope encompasses the designs for accessing the terrain and common spaces, including developing a plaza adjacent to the administrative building, access ramps, parking lots, technical areas, landscaping, visual identity, and signage. It's a project where basalt rock, concrete, and metal blend in composition with vegetation and the local landscape. Each element has been carefully considered to highlight the natural beauty of the materials and the native context of the project.

Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marcelo Donadussi

The overall implementation concept was guided by the intention to optimize the space of the uneven terrain, making the most of the natural potential of the location. This involves creating a mix of living and transitional spaces, and crafting an inspiring, comfortable, and welcoming environment for those arriving at the manufacturing complex. The project unfolds between the industrial pavilion at the top of the plot and the RS-122 road at the lower part of the terrain. Different levels were created between these two extreme points, interspersed with rocky slopes, accentuating the spaces and showcasing the natural landscape.

Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Garden, Deck
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Image 26 of 34
Site plan
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi

The main plaza was situated next to the company's administration building on the highest and most prestigious area of the terrain. This was done with the intention of configuring the space as an esplanade and enhancing the glass structure. Sawn basalt pavement distinguishes the living areas from the car circulation route, and the water mirror frames the panoramic view of the region. Rammed earth walls made from local basalt stone follow the terrain, creating an expressive design that frames the landscape, highlighting the interaction of natural elements amidst raw materials. Various levels are configured within the uneven terrain, intertwined with resting and walking areas, shaping the design of the large stone base on which the massive industrial building rests.

Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Marcelo Donadussi

At the heart of the project, the water mirror is nestled between two staircases descending from the lower level, creating a boundary between the two plazas, eliminating the need for a guardrail and expanding the view of the surrounding landscape. In the central plaza, a selection of "Semente" tables compose the space, functioning as sculptural objects rich in details, materiality, and native tones of the region. Adjacent to the main esplanade, between the access road and the large slope, there is a more secluded plaza under the shade of a large cherry tree. The space is enclosed by a continuous low wall, serving as a long bench between the planters, complemented by the "Semente" tables, a furniture line also developed by naE. The benches provided by Metalco blend with the vegetation's color and offer greater comfort and coziness with wooden seats and a structure that matches the black color of the signage panels.

Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography, Fence
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Image 28 of 34
Paving

The project's pavement and signage adhere to key elements: sawn and bush-hammered basalt floors are used in the more prestigious areas, while the more robust concrete blocks are used in passageways. The signage elements and drainage grates share the same palette of materials, tones, and shapes, in order to maintain a concise design. The modularity of the elements has been considered since the project's conception, optimizing material use and resulting in a better final finish of the components.

Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Image 27 of 34
Section
Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi

Signage and brand identity were also created by naE. Comprising directional totems in solid basalt and metal, identification plates for spaces in sheet metal, and the application of the logo in metal letters, these elements are placed on stone walls and slopes, maintaining a consistent visual language across all pieces - robust yet delicate. At night, the information is illuminated by points on the ground or, in the case of the logo, by embedded lighting.

Save this picture!
TKA Esplanade / Núcleo de Arquitetura Experimental - Exterior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi

