Folio Concept Store / archi.lab

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Store, Retail Interiors
Londrina, Brazil
  Architects: archi.lab
  Year:  2021
  Photographs
    Photographs: Isabela Mayer
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers:  Dimlux, Portobello, iluminar
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Sofa, Shelving, Table
© Isabela Mayer

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture studio archi.lab signs folio concept store in Londrina-Paraná, Brazil. 

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Isabela Mayer

“The best ideas are born on a blank canvas, and that's how Folio was born,” describe the architects Maira Rossi and Karen Felix. Focused on the contemporary lifestyle with the concept of living with more identity, the curation developed by lab.o, our laboratory that creates experiences for brands, translates the identity of an attuned public that materializes in architecture, design, interiors, furniture, and objects that complete our design concept store.

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair
© Isabela Mayer

The concept store brings a new way of communicating with the public. Through a dynamic retail experience, the design of the store allows an immersion of the products through the proposed scenarios that remain in the minds of consumers, emphasizing the purpose of the design: the true connection with the user. “The purchase decision does not come only from the product, in our proposal we recreate environments that we want customers to feel in their homes.”

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Sofa, Table, Chair, Windows
© Isabela Mayer
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Image 20 of 21
Plan - Ground floor
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Table, Windows, Chair
© Isabela Mayer

Through neutral and natural colors, innovative materials, and textures, the minimalist space allows each product to demonstrate its uniqueness. Neutral tones and a white-on-white concept run through all the store's elements, enhancing the finishes, colors, and wood tones of the furniture.

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Isabela Mayer
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Table
© Isabela Mayer

In the main axis of the showroom, a spiral staircase carved in metal connects the ground floor to the mezzanine, reinforcing the concept of integration and sensorial experience.

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair
© Isabela Mayer
Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Sofa, Chair
© Isabela Mayer

A hollow element in white metal was added to create identity and support for the upper floor shelves, allowing natural light to enter the entire store. The hollow element panels act as room delimiters, creating a prominent background for the exposed furniture. The materials used in these elements refer to finishes and raw materials.

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Chair, Table
© Isabela Mayer

A punctual landscaping was spread across all areas of the showroom, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, sharing a little of the lifestyle sought by the public inserted in the environments created for the furniture exhibition.

Folio Concept Store / archi.lab - Interior Photography, Table
© Isabela Mayer

Project location

Address:Londrina, State of Paraná, Brazil

archi.lab
Steel

Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store, Interior Design, Retail Interiors, Brazil

Steel, Commercial Architecture, Retail, Store, Interior Design, Retail Interiors, Brazil
