Folio Concept Store / archi.lab

+ 16

Store, Retail Interiors • Londrina, Brazil Architects: archi.lab

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Isabela Mayer

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dimlux , Portobello , iluminar

Arquitetas Líderes: Maira Rossi e Karen Felix

City: Londrina

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The architecture studio archi.lab signs folio concept store in Londrina-Paraná, Brazil.

“The best ideas are born on a blank canvas, and that's how Folio was born,” describe the architects Maira Rossi and Karen Felix. Focused on the contemporary lifestyle with the concept of living with more identity, the curation developed by lab.o, our laboratory that creates experiences for brands, translates the identity of an attuned public that materializes in architecture, design, interiors, furniture, and objects that complete our design concept store.

The concept store brings a new way of communicating with the public. Through a dynamic retail experience, the design of the store allows an immersion of the products through the proposed scenarios that remain in the minds of consumers, emphasizing the purpose of the design: the true connection with the user. “The purchase decision does not come only from the product, in our proposal we recreate environments that we want customers to feel in their homes.”

Through neutral and natural colors, innovative materials, and textures, the minimalist space allows each product to demonstrate its uniqueness. Neutral tones and a white-on-white concept run through all the store's elements, enhancing the finishes, colors, and wood tones of the furniture.

In the main axis of the showroom, a spiral staircase carved in metal connects the ground floor to the mezzanine, reinforcing the concept of integration and sensorial experience.

A hollow element in white metal was added to create identity and support for the upper floor shelves, allowing natural light to enter the entire store. The hollow element panels act as room delimiters, creating a prominent background for the exposed furniture. The materials used in these elements refer to finishes and raw materials.

A punctual landscaping was spread across all areas of the showroom, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere, sharing a little of the lifestyle sought by the public inserted in the environments created for the furniture exhibition.