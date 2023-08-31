Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects

Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects

Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects

© Simon Wilson

Houses
Waihi Beach, New Zealand
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Wilson

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the small settlement of Bowentown, on the Bay of Plenty in New Zealand’s North Island and placed within a rugged coastal landscape, the Bowentown Bach utilizes its surroundings to create a space of refuge that looks out onto the vast foredunes and ocean ahead. This eroded singular form sits on the threshold of a seaside subdivision and coastal wilderness.  The unique concept for this dwelling takes inspiration from a piece of driftwood. Washed up, weathered, and charred from an unsuccessful beach fire, gradually receding into the dunes.  Incisions reveal golden hues of protected, untouched inner wood.  The Bowentown Bach is designed to resemble this, creating a warm and inviting living space. 

Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Wilson

Passing through the dark weathering exterior, the confronting angular form approached gives way to a moment of warmth and invitation from the interior timber lining.  A diagonal circulation path bi-sects the plan and presents the stairwell, leading guests to the elevated living space.

Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Image 20 of 24
Plan - 1st Floor
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Countertop, Beam, Chair
© Simon Wilson

From this raised position, occupants sit and observe the wind-swept dunes. The dynamic of the external geometry is made known throughout the interior, generating both the lofty, expansive breathing space and tapering back down to the low, snug window seat to create a cosseted sense of intimacy. Custom bookcases, kitchen shelves and window seats fit perfectly into the corners of this unique floor plan. Apertures favor connections to the natural environment, while solid walls provide refuge from neighboring suburbia. 

Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Image 24 of 24
Section
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Simon Wilson

The interior's warm and natural color palate is sympathetic to the tones of the coastal dunes, allowing the view to remain the primary experience and offering an uninterrupted connection to the breathtaking outdoors. Rough-sawn timber flooring gives a tactile experience underfoot with an aesthetic softness, infusing the space with a sense of comfort and serenity. 

Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Simon Wilson
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Image 23 of 24
Elevations 02
Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Simon Wilson

Although much of Coromandel’s architectural expression has been about ease of transition between internal and external, this building's narrative is more about refuge and a curated environment experience.

Save this picture!
Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Wilson

Project gallery

About this office
Edwards White Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand
Cite: "Bowentown Bach House / Edwards White Architects" 31 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

