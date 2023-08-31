Doldam House / one-aftr

+ 22

Text description provided by the architects. Doldam is a private rental residence in Mt. Seorak National Park, renowned for its fall foliage and boulder formations. The building's design is inspired by the boulders' formation and the trees' seasonal transformation, and it aims to capture the ever-changing natural environment. The rocks excavated during construction were recycled and used to fill the front yard with stones and gravel, facilitating and controlling plant growth.

The expansive front wall is a barrier for the tenants and opens the front yard. The slightly sheared front wall shifts the perspective of the building with the surrounding landscape, which can be appreciated as one meanders in and around the building. The orange door leading to the courtyard enables the tenants to regulate daylight and visual exposure.

The plan layout consists of two rows of three 4-meter-wide spaces, totaling six spaces, with all the necessary living amenities included. The open configuration of the house creates a sense of unity, where each space flows seamlessly into the next. The two compartments on the southeast side comprise a courtyard and an outdoor deck, allowing light, wind, and the surrounding trees seen over the wall to be felt both inside and outside the house.

Overall, Doldam's design seamlessly integrates with the natural environment, creating an immersive experience for its occupants. The building's use of natural light, airflows, and relationship with the surrounding context demonstrates a thoughtful environmental consideration. By creating a unique vantage point that offers a different landscape perspective, the design makes a tranquil retreat that is both harmonious and visually captivating.