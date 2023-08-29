Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Hongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE

Hongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE

Hongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE - Exterior Photography, Windows, Brick, FacadeHongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE - Exterior PhotographyHongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE - Interior Photography, WindowsHongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE - Interior Photography, Stairs, Handrail, BeamHongdam Studio Seoul / HOFFICE - More Images+ 43

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Mixed Use Architecture, Housing, Renovation
Yongsan-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: HOFFICE
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  454
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ho Han
Text description provided by the architects. The site is adjacent to a steep slope on the outskirts of Namsan Mountain, facing the steep road leading from the former Yongsan Garrison to Huam-dong. This district, commonly known as "Haebangchon," was initially formed as an elevated settlement for groups of refugees right after the liberation in 1945. Later, influenced by the distinct U.S. military culture near the Itaewon vicinity, a complex urban context emerged, intertwining with the development of commercial zones like Itaewon and Gyeongridan-gil in the post-2000 era. Although a developing commercial district began to take shape, primarily centered around the lower section of Sinheung Road, the vicinity around the Haebangchon Intersection near Huam-dong presents a somewhat quaint scenery, a blend of indigenous culture and the judicious integration of newcomers through emerging market revitalization projects.

The predecessor to "Hongdam Studio" is a timeworn apartment building spanning one underground floor and four above-ground levels. The building's chronicle dates back to the 1980s. Resembling the neighborhood's context, the building underwent a series of renovations, evolving from residential to commercial functions, resulting in diverse layers akin to sedimentary depositions symbolizing the city's history. The stratified deposits in a complex context have endowed two novel programs (commercial and residential) with a vertical hierarchy arranged based on functional considerations like the neighborhood's context, accessibility, and vistas. Shared artist studios are situated from the ground floor to the second floor. At the same time, the third-floor and the fourth-floor rooftop are designated as the owner's urban retreat, primarily owing to frequent overseas trips. The pathways connecting these programs operate organically, resembling an architectural promenade reminiscent of the steep alleyways in the neighborhood, formed by shared corridors (external) and dwellings (internal).

Respecting the layers of time embedded in architecture and to accommodate a new program as a commercial facility, a unified vocabulary of white walls was implemented on the ground floor and the second floor, serving as public spaces. While disassembling the requisites of homes and studios into a hierarchy of access, materials contrasting with the residential layout were integrated. The residential level, encompassing the third floor and the rooftop, underwent vertical reconfiguration to reconstruct public and private spaces, forming a main building and an annex within the allotted area. The primary component on the third floor serves as a residential zone catering to the owner's private activities, adopting a 1-bedroom configuration (1LDK). A sequence of five sliding doors functions as architectural elements, visually concealing auxiliary spaces, including the bathroom, entrance, and storage area from the main living space (including the kitchen and dining).

The pathway leading to the annex, serving as a guest reception area and the owner's workspace, meanders along a graceful curved railing, facilitating access to the rooftop for panoramic vistas of Namsan and Seoul. The entrance is located on the rear facade of the building, while sizable windows and a table adorn the front. The lowered ceiling height ensures an unimpeded view of Namsan's panorama from the table's eye-level perspective.

Project gallery

Project location

Address:77 Sinheung-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, South Korea

HOFFICE
Office

Materials

WoodConcreteBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentRenovationSouth Korea

