World
  5. SKP Chengdu / Sybarite

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, GardenSKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior PhotographySKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior PhotographySKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior PhotographySKP Chengdu / Sybarite - More Images+ 45

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Master Plan, Mixed Use Architecture, Retail Interiors
Cheng Du Shi, China
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Nick Kuratnik

Text description provided by the architects. SKP is no stranger to creating firsts: ranked as the top department store globally and renowned as the most inventive operator for SKP-S in Beijing and Xi’an. SKP Chengdu will immediately become a landmark for fashion, tech, and art and a new milestone for the city. A holistic and collaborative project by Sybarite realized with James Corner Field Operations, Arup, Speirs Major Buro Happold, Eckersley O’Callaghan, and The Fountain Workshop,

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nick Kuratnik
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Image 46 of 50
Plan - Landscape
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Nick Kuratnik
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography, Chair, Beam
© Nick Kuratnik

At SKP Chengdu, nature, SKP (contemporary luxury), and SKP-S (next-generation luxury) come together to conjure an undeniable sense of interconnectedness: an ingenious combination of urban parks and underground buildings. SKP Chengdu is a TOD (Oriented Development): it creates dense, walkable, and mixed-use spaces near transits that support vibrant, sustainable, and equitable communities,

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography
© Nick Kuratnik
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Image 47 of 50
Plan - Ground Floor
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography
© Nick Kuratnik
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Nick Kuratnik

Casting our minds back to 2019, SKP-S successfully pushed and challenged what we think we know in retail terms by presenting the otherworldliness of moving to Mars in Beijing and the nostalgia of returning to a devastated Earth for rebirth in Xi’an in 2021. In continuance, Chengdu SKP-S proposes a hypothetical utopia where we can live in equilibrium through a Gate of Transition which opens up the ultimate in parallel time and space.

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography
© Nick Kuratnik

SKP Chengdu is a place shaped by familiarity, possibility, and instinct - a place of fierce optimism. It is where destiny is calling us. A story of the journey of humanity, the possibilities and challenges of endless curiosity, and captures our instinctive desire to explore.

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Nick Kuratnik

There are many worlds within SKP Chengdu that reveal themselves upon arrival to the park and its botanical quilt of gardens: comprising 33 crafted landscapes and scenic spots in nature. Regardless of how many times you enter the park, you may never follow the same path - the stories you encounter will always be unique.

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography, Lighting
© Nick Kuratnik
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Image 49 of 50
Section 02
SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Cityscape
© Nick Kuratnik

The magnificence of the SKP Park lies in an uninterrupted vista without a hint of what lies below. The parallel connection of the park and corresponding plunging architecture emerges as quarried into the landscape akin to a canyon as one descends. A sunken world of retail, hospitality, tech, experience, and art is constantly in motion, evolving and changing, yet underpinned by a common narrative – a celebration of diversity living under one ‘botanical roof’.

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Interior Photography
© Nick Kuratnik

SKP Chengdu represents individuality in harmony and a parallel world where everything comes together to showcase what is possible in this journey from elegance to energy: SKP to SKP-S.

SKP Chengdu / Sybarite - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Garden
© Nick Kuratnik

Address:No 2001 North Tianfu Avenue, Wuhou District, Chengdu, China

Sybarite
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban PlanningMaster PlanMixed Use ArchitectureInterior DesignRetail InteriorsChina
Cite: "SKP Chengdu / Sybarite" 29 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006082/skp-chengdu-sybarite> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags