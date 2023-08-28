Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos

Apartment Interiors
Brasília, Brazil
  • Architects: Coarquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  113
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Altena, Eletrolux, Ladrilharia BSB, Leandro Móveis , Lofra, Marmoluz
Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho

Text description provided by the architects. The Nômade Apartment is located in Brasília, at SQN 210 Bloco F, and has 113m². Its realization was the result of an extensive and labyrinthine creative process. The project began in 2019 and, with ups and downs, was completed in 2021. Its execution took place in 2022. 

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Beam
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho

The client, a psychologist, artist, and dancer, invited us to think about a renovation to include a dance room in her apartment, which is actually the combination of the last two apartments in the building. It now results in a crossed apartment, with a symmetrical layout and a very peculiar design. 

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Beam
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho

During the survey phase, we noticed that many of the existing furniture had wheels and that with each visit, the furniture occupied different places in the house. The bed was where the living room used to be and the office occupied the former bedroom. The refrigerator went to the service area and the stove was closer to the window, where the view was more beautiful. 

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Table, Chair, Sink
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho
Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 9 of 11
Proposed floor plan

Hence the name Nômade: the creation of a space for movement, multi-creative, open to changes and adaptations, without a definitive conclusion and in constant transformation.

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Dining room, Chair
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho

In the design, we defined one entrance for the house and the other entrance, opposite, the dance room. In the house, the social access is through the former service entrance, now a spacious hall with a toilet, closets, and an area. The living room was integrated with the kitchen and the balcony/garden, allowing for a spacious and airy space. In the corridor that connects both sides, two rooms with sliding doors alternate between a bedroom, a workspace, or a guest room. 

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Image 11 of 11
Axo

In the dance area, access is through the foyer, which has a small pantry and a bathroom. The dance room is a free space of 2.70x4.60m with a wooden floor, a mirrored wall, and a ballet bar. The former balcony has now been adapted into an internal garden for the room. Heavy curtains close the garden when it is necessary to muffle the sound of the music. 

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho

We practically dismantled the entire structure of the apartment, creating an environment that is simultaneously light and robust. On the floor, the ipê wood planks run throughout the social and dance areas. In the apartment's access hall, the floor was made with a reproduction of the hydraulic tiles that covered the client's grandfather's farmhouse, rescuing an emotional value with her family.

Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos - Interior Photography, Countertop, Kitchen, Beam
© Maurício Ferreira de Araújo Filho

Project location

Address:SHCN SQN 210 BL F - Asa Norte, Brasília - DF, 70862-000, Brazil

Cite: "Nômade Apartment / Coarquitetos" [Apartamento Nômade / Coarquitetos] 28 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1006021/nomade-apartment-coarquitetos> ISSN 0719-8884

