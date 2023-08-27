Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadeFramed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, CourtyardFramed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, BedroomFramed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Interior Photography, Bed, BedroomFramed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - More Images+ 27

Houses
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Alpago Properties

Text description provided by the architects. Palm Island in Dubai is characterized by a series of villas that are next to each other but which do not look alike nor even try to relate to each other. One of the important aspects of the design was to close the building volume at the sides, preventing any physical or visual relationship with neighboring sites and extending the building toward the sea as well as to the garden at the back.

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade, Courtyard
Courtesy of Alpago Properties
Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
Courtesy of Alpago Properties

In this process, the maximum building height was utilized allowing the creation of a series of unexpected hollowed-out spaces within the volume of the building.

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Chair, Bedroom
Courtesy of Alpago Properties
Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Interior Photography, Living Room, Bedroom
Courtesy of Alpago Properties
Plan - Ground floor
Plan - Ground floor

These spaces, enclosed at the top or open on the sides, form an exterior lounge on the ground level and a large private terrace off the master bedroom with a jacuzzi. The building has a firm geometric language and the materials used add to an impression of subtle solidity.

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Glass, Chair, Windows
Courtesy of Alpago Properties

The three-story high entrance hall frames a panorama towards the sea at the same time as it marks the heart of the house in terms of circulation. All the en-suite bedrooms feature extra space for study, and hobby areas with views of the sea, together with intermediate spaces and gardens.

Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture - Interior Photography, Bed, Bedroom
Courtesy of Alpago Properties

EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture
Cite: "Framed Allure House / EAA-Emre Arolat Architecture" 27 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

