World
Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, CityscapeRenovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, FacadeRenovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, BeamRenovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, HandrailRenovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - More Images+ 29

  Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Community, Renovation, Commercial Architecture
Pu Dong Xin Qu, China
  Principle Architect: Jiang Huajian
  Design Team: Yao Ruigen, Lin Tong, Zhao Guijun
  Client: Shanghai Jiayun Investment Management Development Co.,Ltd
  City: Pu Dong Xin Qu
  Country: China
Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. BANCANG is located in EKA-Tianwu Park in Jinqiao District, Pudong New Area, Shanghai. The site was originally the warehouse of CSSC Marine Instrument Co., Ltd. in Shanghai - Warehouse 445 in the 60s. The overall planning and renovation design of the area was conducted as commissioned by the owner. As a pioneer renovation project in the park, it should not only have commercial reception and exhibition functions but also reflect the prospect of the park in the future. We respect the historical development and put the current sustainable development concept into it, integrating the old and the new parts to arouse the old buildings.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape
© Shengliang Su
Situation in the park
Situation in the park

BANCANG retains the original form of the building and simplifies its appearance. The original south-facing wall is removed and replaced by a glass metal grille, allowing the interior space to be free and open. The east-facing side is the main facade and it faces the open landscape pool. A sixteen-metre-long dormer window was cantilevered and angled out of the left main elevation of the second floor, which breaks the balance of the building. The original windows on the ground floor are replaced by four-block grille doors, which can be opened to both sides and blur the boundary between indoors and outdoors. The right side of the main facade is covered with a large piece of carbonized wood, with hidden doors and windows, showing a variety of forms and facilitating the owner's subsequent functional composite and use.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Shengliang Su

The roof of the middle section is partially opened to present the roof terrace naturally, providing light and landscape for the moving grey space in the internal corridor. We are committed to practicing the relationship between architecture, humans, and nature, which is also our original intention of renovating the old building.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Shengliang Su

Washed stones composed of shells beach stones, and black carbonized wood, form the main texture of the exterior, which not only retains the historical features of Shanghai-style cities but also reflects the serenity of BANCANG and the essence of oriental minimalist aesthetics.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Stairs
© Shengliang Su
Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Column
© Shengliang Su
Plan - 1st floor
Plan - 1st floor

The floors of the old building are very closed to each other inside, so during the process of updating and renovating BANCANG, the original wall texture of sand and cement is preserved and we also blend the old with the new. Parts of the floor are removed to connect up and down space freely. The staggered floor design creates different perspectives and rich scale space, allowing people to look out, read, think, and whisper ......

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Beam
© Shengliang Su

The ground floor of the renovated BANCANG is set up with a cafe, VIP reception space, and a sunken business activity area. The open design is movement-oriented, emphasizing communication and dialogue. The second floor is arranged with a small library, a sand table display area, and a meditation area, with a semi-enclosed design, which focuses on static and emphasizes reading and meditation. The combination of motion and static on the first and second floors creates various experience spaces.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Windows, Beam, Handrail
© Shengliang Su

The original gypsum board ceiling on the third floor is demolished, the exposed wooden beam structure is retained, and the newly made metal components and black metal-wrapped BOX tea space are placed in the atrium on the third floor, where the industrial-style tea bar and retro open office area are distributed. The new and the old collide and intertwine fiercely here, presenting a post-modern deconstructionist style.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair
© Shengliang Su

A small space of cultural property is retained in a limited space by rearranging it. Without too much rendering. It is presented in the form of a small art gallery to show respect to the old building. Awakening and utilization is also a way of renovation design.

Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Shengliang Su

Project location

Address: 535 Jinqiao Road, Pudong New Area, Shanghai, China

Benzhe Design
Materials

Wood, Steel, Concrete

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Public Architecture, Community, Refurbishment, Renovation, Commercial Architecture, China

Cite: "Renovation Design of BANCANG / Benzhe Design" 27 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005984/renovation-design-of-bancang-benzhe-design> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags