Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design

Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, GardenDive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, WindowsDive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, BenchDive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Interior Photography, BeamDive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Temporary Installations, Market
Wuhan, China
  • Design Team: Fu Yu, Kong Fanyi, Wan Xue, Long Kecheng, Chen Xinwei Fu Yu, Kong Fanyi, Wan Xue, Long Kecheng, Chen Xinwei
  • Uao Team: Fu Yu, Kong Fanyi, Wan Xue, Long Kecheng, Shen Jianxia, Xiao Jian, Hu Bingsheng, Zhang Jieming, Li Long, Tan Ping, Dong Hao, Huang Mingchao, Qin Ying, Huang Minkun, Lu Zhou, Mei Ye, Lin Jing, Zhang Kun, Liu Xiaoling, Sima Xiaotian, Chen Zhuoya, Yu Wenxi
  • Clients: Wuhan Shui On Tiandi Property Development
  • City: Wuhan
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows, Garden
© Naturespace

Text description provided by the architects. UAO’s New Design, Wuhan Tiandi "DIVE IN SUMMER", Towards A Light Architecture! The site is not far from the Yangtze River and Hankou Beach. From the river surface to Xintiandi Commercial Street, the construction site happens to be on a node of great change from low to high.

Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Naturespace
Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography
© Naturespace
Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Image 24 of 32
Plan - Site

This site is surrounded by decades of camphor and French plane trees. The shape of small on the top and large on the bottom makes the minimum encroachment on the sky opening surrounded by surrounding big trees so that natural light is still able to pour down. The translucent roof material allows the building to stand lightly on the site.

Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography
© Naturespace

The form of the building creates a "canopy" space, reflecting the atmosphere of "family"; It is also expected to achieve the effect of a "fashion gravitational field" through this space. The use of materials, the use of scaffolding, trusses, sunlight panels, grid cloth, and other translucent or lightweight materials reflect the future of the building is not necessarily heavy, but light, transparent, and soft.

Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

The scaffolding used in the main structure and the prefabricated trusses used to build the shops are rented. It is worth mentioning that they as well as the sunlight panels are reusable materials, while the cables and LED strips needed for construction can also be partially recycled. Owing to being Environmentally sustainable, the 40-day market minimizes the disturbance to the site and the ecological environment.

Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Naturespace
Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography, Bench
© Yilong Zhao

The pool is arranged in the middle of the scaffolding, on the middle of which, the sky over the opening, is like the courtyard of the historical buildings in Wuhan. An inflatable man, "the diver", is sitting on the roof of the pool. It provides a visual focus for the block and makes it more communicative. In the middle of the market, 12 bamboo beds are set up. The element of the bamboo bed is to lead visitors here to go back to life 30 years ago after entering the space under the canopy. Really plain and full Wuhan summer night. DIVE IN SUMMER!

Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design - Exterior Photography
© Yilong Zhao

Project location

Address:Wuhan, Hubei, China

UAO Design
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureTemporary installationsCommercial ArchitectureMarketChina
Cite: "Dive In Summer Pavilion / UAO Design" 25 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

