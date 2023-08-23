Documentary Premiere: Building with Living Trees / Al Borde

Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
On Wednesday, August 23, the first episode of the new documentary series that explores the projects of Al Borde will be released. "Building with living trees", immerses itself in the stories of the Garden House, a single-family house located in the suburban area of the city of Quito.

Through the voices of its inhabitants, the builders invited critics, and the design team, the debate on what each work proposes is broadened. The series reveals the social, environmental, political, cultural, and human context that surrounds these projects, seeking to generate a deeper understanding of architecture and its impact on society.

The first episode of this series focuses on the Garden House, designed for an ecologist. The house is developed in three small independent pavilions of hybrid structures that combine living trees with different construction systems, making use of a vernacular technique of living fences that was used in the Andes since pre-Columbian times.

The Garden House is a search for coexistence between architecture and nature. It is based on construction knowledge typical of the region that fuses ancestral pre-Columbian techniques with contemporary needs and challenges, interconnecting architecture, tradition, and context. It raises the search for our own identity, based on a local identity.

Guest critics episode 1:

  • Lucia Duran, Ph.D. Executive Director, Casa del Alabado Museum of Pre-Columbian Art. Ecuador
  • Ines del Pino, Ph.D. Teacher and Researcher, Pontifical Catholic University of Ecuador. Ecuador
  • Nivaldo Andrade, PhD. Teacher and Researcher, Federal University of Bahia. Brazil

Credits:

Script and Direction: Pedro and Pablo Orellana
Production: Al Borde and Pedro Orellana
Director of Photography: Analía Torres
Direct Sound and Mixing: Andrés Galarza
Editing: Pablo Orellana
Color: Leonardo Espinoza

With the support of the National Institute of Cultural Heritage of the Ministry of Culture and Heritage of Ecuador

Media Partner: Archdaily

The link to see "Building with living trees" will be available on August 23 at 5:00 p.m. (UTC -4)

  • Title

  • Type

    Event

  • Website

    https://www.youtube.com/@ArchDaily

  • Organizers

    ArchDaily, Al Borde

  • From

    August 23, 2023 05:00 PM

  • Until

    August 23, 2023 05:00 PM

  • Venue

    ArchDaily / YouTube

