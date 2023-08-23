CourtSide Café / TCTC

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. CourtSide is a dessert cafe located in Seongsu-dong, directly operated by TCTC, a design studio based in Seoul. There were three essential conditions to be met from the standpoint of introducing our space directly.

First, the use of representative materials that can directly or indirectly feel the concept that goes well with the brand name. Second, the courtside space and the TCTC office space are perfectly separated, so that although they are one space, they can be operated independently of each other. Thirdly, avoid the tight COFFEE BAR's traffic line and furniture arrangement, and divide the sections between seats to have a sense of unity, but show variety and variety within it.

In order to establish the first condition, we started to pay attention to flooring materials to remind us of the texture and color of the material 'coat' that fits the brand name, Marmoleum, a mat material that is not commonly used, is used instead of the floor material with basic tone and manners, which is often used in other general projects, to remind you of a red coat.

I chose the red color. This is because I think that this red-colored flooring will show a more coat-like texture as time passes and it gets used. After the first condition of the space is satisfied, the second condition can be satisfied. The layout of the bar and the TCTC office space were planned first so that the traffic flow of the courtside COFFEE BAR does not overlap with the traffic flow leading to and from the TCTC office space. Then, finally, in order to satisfy the third condition. In the COFFEE BAR, the size of the lower and upper cabinets, which have a detailed circulation and each role, can be adjusted in detail. After arranging the kitchen utensils, I started to place the seats one by one in the empty space.

When planning all space design projects, we try to create at least two to four-seat variations when arranging seats in a space. The variation is determined by considering the total circulation of the space and the number of users using the seats before seating is arranged. CourtSide has created about four variations. Basic seats for 2 // Seats for 8 available for groups // Bar seats at the coffee bar where you can witness coffee and desserts being made and communicate with the barista Signature highchair seating near the entrance After all the layouts were decided, we started designing.

In CourtSide, the design was carried out in pursuit of a minimalist design rather than giving great detail to all elements. As a representative reference, we proceeded with the design of the space and furnishings. After designing the form, I finally started to coat the material. Since we have already used strong colors in the flooring material, the elements on the floor utilized colorless achromatic colors as much as possible. We paid attention to the textured and colored zinc metal material and glass material and used it as the main material on the floor.