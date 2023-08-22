Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair, Handrail, Deck
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, Beam

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Hà Tĩnh, Vietnam
  Architects: Dom Architect Studio
  Area: 250
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs:Hoang Le
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Jotun, Panasonic, SCG, Thanh Terrazo, Xingfa
© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Hoang Le

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a young family, with the desire to encapsulate simple and familiar elements, much like a small house in the countryside where they were born and raised.

© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair, Handrail, Deck
© Hoang Le
© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, Beam
© Hoang Le
Section
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Image 28 of 29
Section
© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le

This house follows the typical style of a row house, which is constrained in terms of open spaces for activities. The designer suggested reducing the construction area to create more space. From this, there are more gardens or empty spaces to maximize integration between members living there.

© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Door, Windows
© Hoang Le
Plan - 1st Floor
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Image 27 of 29
Plan - 1st Floor
© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Countertop, Windows, Beam
© Hoang Le
Plan - Ground Floor
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Image 26 of 29
Plan - Ground Floor

This approach creates numerous open and airy spaces, freeing up sightlines to make the house more flexible, open, and dynamic. All the verandas of the living room and bedrooms are covered by terracotta tile roofs, a traditional roofing style in rural areas of Vietnam. This down-to-earth roofing element is the simplicity that homeowners desired to have in their dwellings. 

© Hoang Le
NA House / Dom Architect Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Garden
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

Dom Architect Studio
Dom Architect Studio
Office

