NA House / Dom Architect Studio

Houses • Hà Tĩnh, Vietnam Architects: Dom Architect Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 250 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Jotun , Panasonic , SCG , Thanh Terrazo , Xingfa

Design Team: Nguyen Anh Duc, Truong Anh Duc, Le Trang

Clients: Hoài Nam-Trâm Anh

Collaborators: Nguyễn Thanh ,Mr Chua Etc.

City: Hà Tĩnh

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. This house was designed for a young family, with the desire to encapsulate simple and familiar elements, much like a small house in the countryside where they were born and raised.

This house follows the typical style of a row house, which is constrained in terms of open spaces for activities. The designer suggested reducing the construction area to create more space. From this, there are more gardens or empty spaces to maximize integration between members living there.

This approach creates numerous open and airy spaces, freeing up sightlines to make the house more flexible, open, and dynamic. All the verandas of the living room and bedrooms are covered by terracotta tile roofs, a traditional roofing style in rural areas of Vietnam. This down-to-earth roofing element is the simplicity that homeowners desired to have in their dwellings.