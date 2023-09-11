Why Choose Fiberglass Wallpaper? Resilience, Moisture Resistance and Aesthetics

Save this picture! EQ Dekor Fiber Glass. Image Courtesy of Inkiostro Bianco

With its range of colors, patterns, textures, and materials, integrating wallpapers can enhance the design strategy of a space. It accentuates walls, adding depth to a room, while also elevating its aesthetics and character.

With this in mind, Inkiostro Bianco experiments and develops new and versatile wallpaper material solutions suitable for interior and exterior areas. Ranging from nature-inspired to contemporary geometric shapes, these wallpapers transform abstract ideas into reality, adapting to both modern and classic interior designs. Pushing the boundaries of traditional materials, EQ Dekor fiberglass wallpapers integrate durability, moisture resistance, and aesthetic characteristics to reach new standards for wallcoverings. But how to incorporate this solution into the design of kitchens, bathrooms, and floors?

+ 12

Beyond limits: Wallpaper material that extends to new spaces

This collection features a bidirectional fiberglass fabric structure known for its stability, efficiency, and flexibility. Its waterproof properties and humidity resistance make it apt for surfaces that come into direct or indirect contact with water or water vapor.

Allowing designers to rethink traditional spaces, this material combines versatility with infinite aesthetic possibilities, creating wallpapers suitable for various applications, whether for walls, residential or high-traffic flooring. It provides new alternatives for covering interior and exterior surfaces, creating dynamic effects inside the bathroom and shower walls, for example. Among the pattern alternatives, integrating floral designs with different colors, textures, and materials brings life to bathroom spaces.

Due to its fire resistance properties (B-s1d0), incorporating fiberglass wallpapers introduces a new dimension of creative expression to kitchen design. By adding a distinctive touch to kitchen backsplashes, this solution enhances the ambiance of an integral part of a home: a shared space where everyone gathers. When creating open kitchens, the integration of customizable wallpapers, such as nature-inspired layouts, not only complements the kitchen cabinets and accessories but can also harmonize with the overall color scheme of the space, establishing a sense of continuity between the kitchen and the dining area.

With its high resistance to weathering, this collection is also suitable for customizing outdoor living spaces and external facades. It adds personality to terraces and wellness areas, which are not typically areas that include wallpapers. They can be designed to follow the architectural layout of the room, seamlessly integrating with the elements of the space, and even blending into the pool area.

Material composition and technical characteristics

Covering entire surfaces or determined areas, these wallpapers integrate technical properties with creative expression to create unique spaces. The combination of protective and decorative functions comes from the cooperation between Inkiostro Bianco and Mapei. Because of its structural resistance, it enhances the anti-seismic features of a wall or other spaces. Through simple steps of substrate preparation, it can also be applied over existing wallcoverings.

This bidirectional fabric is composed of a fiberglass surface treated with a polyurethane alkali-resistant stiffener. Its application requires a combination of a single-component water-based polyurethane adhesive and the finishing product FINISH 58W. With a thickness varying from 0.47 ± 0.13 and a roll width of 95 cm, with roll height available on demand, this material solution is easy to transport, lightweight, and adaptable to existing surfaces. It exhibits resistance to tension, weathering agents, abrasion, and scoring.

How are fiberglass wallpapers produced and installed?

From the graphic design to the digital printing of each wallpaper, the entire process occurs within Inkiostro Bianco’s factory, in compliance with European Union regulations concerning health and environmental standards. In addition to being customizable, these designs maintain precise resolution even for large-scale projects.

For a seamless appearance, the installation process requires prior surface preparation. The surface should be smooth, even, in a plain color, and dry. It is recommended to work with skilled professionals and utilize the brand’s installation materials to ensure a successful result.

For more information on Inkiostro Bianco’s wallpapers and how to apply them, visit the product catalog.