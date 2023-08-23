Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Studio House / William Samuels Architects

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Nelson, New Zealand
  • Architects: William Samuels Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  42
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Devitt
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Autex, APL NZ, Jacobsen, Polyfloor, Valchromat MDF coloured
  • Project Lead: William Samuels Architects
  • Structural Engineer: Gary Hodder
  • City: Nelson
  • Country: New Zealand
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest, Garden
© Simon Devitt

Text description provided by the architects. The Studio House is a compact single-bedroom home and is an exploration of living small, affordably, and sustainably. At only 42m2 the house is compact, similar in nature to a studio apartment. But although small it has been designed to be fit for purpose, a comfortable home for a couple that allows for a high degree of liveability without the need for compromise.

Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Exterior Photography, Toilet, Forest
© Simon Devitt
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Image 19 of 24
Plan
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Exterior Photography
© Simon Devitt

Constructed by the owners on a meager $ 150,000 NZD budget, the Studio House is built upon leasehold land, thereby eliminating the upfront costs associated with purchasing a section. Consequently, the house needed to be relocatable, allowing it to be easily moved upon completion of the lease, which informed the physical constraints of the house. We developed a series of interconnected modules that can be removed from their foundations and individually relocated, each within the maximum dimensions of a trailer.

Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Door, Chair, Windows, Shelving, Beam
© Simon Devitt
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Image 21 of 24
Axonometric Transportation Diagram
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop
© Simon Devitt
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Lighting, Beam, Chair, Windows
© Simon Devitt

To create a greater sense of volume within the narrow modules they are joined via an open ‘pinwheel’ plan, where each functional space within the home connects to a larger conjoined central area, resulting in a series of spaces with shared volumes. If required, additional modules can be added at a later point to add bedrooms, workspaces, or other areas. The house in its present form is by no means the finished entity, rather it is a manifestation of the needs of this moment in time and is likely to grow and evolve as those needs change.

Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Interior Photography, Beam
© Simon Devitt
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Image 22 of 24
Section

The primary formal gesture is the creation of high barrel-vaulted ceilings within each module. Large format curved windows at the ends of each barrel bring in light and provide an outlook towards tree canopies whilst maintaining a sense of privacy from the neighbors. The window frames are hidden within the wall cavity, creating the appearance of a void, or opening at the end of each vault. A loft above the bathroom provides a secondary living space within the heart of a barrel vault, a cozy reading room with a stunning outlook. Natural materials have been selected wherever possible, and no paint has been used in this project.

Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Exterior Photography, Arch, Handrail
© Simon Devitt
Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Interior Photography, Windows, Lighting
© Simon Devitt

Though small, the Studio House attempts to tackle some big ideas. As an exploration of an affordable path to home ownership, a more sustainable approach to building, and a testament to the liveability of smaller spaces, the house serves as a model for an alternate mode of living and as a radical departure in how we think about ‘home.’

Studio House / William Samuels Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Simon Devitt

Project gallery

About this office
William Samuels Architects
Materials

WoodSteel

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesNew Zealand

Cite: "Studio House / William Samuels Architects" 23 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

