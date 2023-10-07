Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Mixed Use Architecture
  4. China
  5. Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group

Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group

Save
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group

Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - CityscapeNansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, CityscapeNansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, FacadeNansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Interior Photography, FacadeNansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Mixed Use Architecture, Institutional Buildings, Skyscrapers
Wen Zhou Shi, China
  • Architects: Do Design Group, MUDO Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  148758
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:DONG images
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  China-Jixiang Group, Flat Glass Group
  • Lead Architects: Xiaosong Bai, Wenji Ji, Ye Nan, Chunmeng Huang
  • Design Team: Xiaosong Bai, Wenji Ji, Yi Li, Wenlong Li, Ye Nan, Chunmeng Huang, Zhaojing Wu, Shi Teng, Jie Wu
  • Engineering: Zhejiang Tianran Architectural Design Pty.Ltd
  • Landscape: Wenzhou Meilin Landscape Design Pty.Ltd
  • Construction: Ruizhou Construction Group Pty.Ltd
  • Clients: Nansheng Group
  • City: Wen Zhou Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Cityscape
© DONG images

Text description provided by the architects. Nansheng Center locates in Yongjia village of Wenzhou. The site is near the main avenue between village center and city downtown, and has well-developed transportation surrounded. The height of the tower exceeds 140m and the area reaches 43,000 msqr in total. It has became the latest landmark of Yongjia village since it built in last month.

Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© DONG images
Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
© DONG images

The urban skyline increased form east to west, low-rise residential buildings and retails with green park are arranged in east, to create a more friendly waterfront space. While, the high-rise office tower locates in south-east corner, to play the role of highly recognizable urban gateway. When the vehicles from Wenzhou were driven across few hills in the south of the site, the mountain-shape skyscraper will suddenly jump to people’s view in the last turn. The layering building form shows the architectural responding to the surrounding nature.

Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© DONG images
Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© DONG images

The overall building shape is divided into several box volumes. Volumes are decreased from bottom to top, and been stacked together as mountain rocks. The width of curtain wall mullions also vary with the change of the volumes’ size, to enhance the vertical visual feeling and create more interested facade details. Between rock volumes, continued clear glasses are installed all the way from ground floor to rooftop. It seems as a wall fall inside the mountain shape building from long viewing distance. Additionally, an outdoor sharing platform is designed in Level 26, peoples can view surrounding hills and the Naxi River during their working breaks.

Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows, Cityscape
© DONG images
Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© DONG images

Retail shops are designed alone the street-side in ground floor, to maximize commercial shopfront. Large empty spaces are remained in 2nd & 3rd floor, and they will be used as big restaurants and canteen in future. All space above 4th floor will be used as workplace. Outside the building, a small riverside pocket-park is designed in the south of the entrance hall, to improve the site environment. Also It encloses a suitable size green entrance plaza, which can not only disperse the crowd during rush-hours, but also can used as public square for surrounding residents after works.

Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Windows
© DONG images
Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© DONG images

The project follows energy-saving and green design rules, local plants are largely used, to increase the greening rate and reduce the maintenance cost. Permeable pavement are also widely used. It can help to reduce heat-island effect, optimize thermal comfort, and decrease the air-condition usage. Nansheng Center is not only an urban landmark, the design intends to provide a high-quality workplace with retail and leisure space, based on local condition and context. We hope that this building can satisfy diverse requirements of the community, become a role model, and push the urban development of Youjia village to the next level.

Save this picture!
Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© DONG images

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Yong Xing Lu, Yong Jia Xian, Wen Zhou Shi, Zhe Jiang Sheng, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Do Design Group
Office
MUDO Architects
Office

Materials

GlassSteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesInstitutional buildingsSkyscrapersChina

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsMixed Use ArchitectureOfficesInstitutional buildingsSkyscrapersChina
Cite: "Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group" 07 Oct 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005683/nansheng-center-mudo-architects-plus-do-design-group> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© DONG images

楠盛中心 / 上海墨度建筑 + 上海帝奥建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags