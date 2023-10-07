Nansheng Center / MUDO Architects + Do Design Group

+ 24

Design Team: Xiaosong Bai, Wenji Ji, Yi Li, Wenlong Li, Ye Nan, Chunmeng Huang, Zhaojing Wu, Shi Teng, Jie Wu

Engineering: Zhejiang Tianran Architectural Design Pty.Ltd

Landscape: Wenzhou Meilin Landscape Design Pty.Ltd

Construction: Ruizhou Construction Group Pty.Ltd

Clients: Nansheng Group

City: Wen Zhou Shi

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Nansheng Center locates in Yongjia village of Wenzhou. The site is near the main avenue between village center and city downtown, and has well-developed transportation surrounded. The height of the tower exceeds 140m and the area reaches 43,000 msqr in total. It has became the latest landmark of Yongjia village since it built in last month.

The urban skyline increased form east to west, low-rise residential buildings and retails with green park are arranged in east, to create a more friendly waterfront space. While, the high-rise office tower locates in south-east corner, to play the role of highly recognizable urban gateway. When the vehicles from Wenzhou were driven across few hills in the south of the site, the mountain-shape skyscraper will suddenly jump to people’s view in the last turn. The layering building form shows the architectural responding to the surrounding nature.

The overall building shape is divided into several box volumes. Volumes are decreased from bottom to top, and been stacked together as mountain rocks. The width of curtain wall mullions also vary with the change of the volumes’ size, to enhance the vertical visual feeling and create more interested facade details. Between rock volumes, continued clear glasses are installed all the way from ground floor to rooftop. It seems as a wall fall inside the mountain shape building from long viewing distance. Additionally, an outdoor sharing platform is designed in Level 26, peoples can view surrounding hills and the Naxi River during their working breaks.

Retail shops are designed alone the street-side in ground floor, to maximize commercial shopfront. Large empty spaces are remained in 2nd & 3rd floor, and they will be used as big restaurants and canteen in future. All space above 4th floor will be used as workplace. Outside the building, a small riverside pocket-park is designed in the south of the entrance hall, to improve the site environment. Also It encloses a suitable size green entrance plaza, which can not only disperse the crowd during rush-hours, but also can used as public square for surrounding residents after works.

The project follows energy-saving and green design rules, local plants are largely used, to increase the greening rate and reduce the maintenance cost. Permeable pavement are also widely used. It can help to reduce heat-island effect, optimize thermal comfort, and decrease the air-condition usage. Nansheng Center is not only an urban landmark, the design intends to provide a high-quality workplace with retail and leisure space, based on local condition and context. We hope that this building can satisfy diverse requirements of the community, become a role model, and push the urban development of Youjia village to the next level.