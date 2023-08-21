Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior PhotographyOasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, DoorOasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Bedroom, BedOasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, FacadeOasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - More Images

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Lodging, Interior Design
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia
  • Architects: Elie Metni Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  480
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nick Jackson, Elie Metni
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Al Jazeera Paints
  • Lead Architects: Elie Metni
Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni

Text description provided by the architects. The approach behind this project was driven by the objective of revitalizing the existing structure in adherence to the city's building codes. Our approach involved both preserving and accentuating the building's key architectural features, while also introducing contemporary vacation rentals. By striking a delicate balance between traditional local aesthetics and modern lifestyles, our aim was to provide customers with an authentic taste of the AlUla experience through thoughtful design.

Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni
Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Image 13 of 13
Floor Plan
Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Image 12 of 13
Facades
Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni

This project presented the unique challenge of seamlessly integrating modern building techniques with the expertise of local artisans. Our goal was to breathe life into the project through an exclusive collaboration with local artisans and suppliers, ensuring a harmonious fusion of innovation and traditional craftsmanship.

Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, Sofa
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni
Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Wood, Lighting, Bed
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni

Employing a tailored approach, we navigated the challenge of working with two distinct construction techniques, dictated by the presence of two adjoining buildings on the plot. The primary structure underwent meticulous restoration, employing conventional masonry methods utilizing concrete and bricks. Meanwhile, the adjacent annex embraced the time-honored tradition of mud-brick construction. In perfect harmony with the local architectural ethos, carpentry intricacies were executed in accordance with AlJadidah's traditional systems, blending the building seamlessly with the city's vibrant landscape.

Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni

The project consists of a collection of vacation rental units, encompassing one to four-bedroom apartments. These units are thoughtfully linked to a communal rooftop that offers a panoramic view of the enchanting AlUla oasis. The rooftop enclave is designed to foster camaraderie and relaxation, featuring inviting seating zones, a dining area, and a discreetly positioned petite pool. Strategically positioned to preserve the privacy of each guest, the pool area is directed towards AlUla’s mountains and oasis, providing a serene backdrop for a truly immersive experience.

Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door
© Nick Jackson, Elie Metni

Project location

Address:Al-Ula Saudi Arabia

About this office
Elie Metni Architects
Office

Cite: "Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects" 21 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags