Oasis View Vacation Rentals / Elie Metni Architects

+ 8

Text description provided by the architects. The approach behind this project was driven by the objective of revitalizing the existing structure in adherence to the city's building codes. Our approach involved both preserving and accentuating the building's key architectural features, while also introducing contemporary vacation rentals. By striking a delicate balance between traditional local aesthetics and modern lifestyles, our aim was to provide customers with an authentic taste of the AlUla experience through thoughtful design.

This project presented the unique challenge of seamlessly integrating modern building techniques with the expertise of local artisans. Our goal was to breathe life into the project through an exclusive collaboration with local artisans and suppliers, ensuring a harmonious fusion of innovation and traditional craftsmanship.

Employing a tailored approach, we navigated the challenge of working with two distinct construction techniques, dictated by the presence of two adjoining buildings on the plot. The primary structure underwent meticulous restoration, employing conventional masonry methods utilizing concrete and bricks. Meanwhile, the adjacent annex embraced the time-honored tradition of mud-brick construction. In perfect harmony with the local architectural ethos, carpentry intricacies were executed in accordance with AlJadidah's traditional systems, blending the building seamlessly with the city's vibrant landscape.

The project consists of a collection of vacation rental units, encompassing one to four-bedroom apartments. These units are thoughtfully linked to a communal rooftop that offers a panoramic view of the enchanting AlUla oasis. The rooftop enclave is designed to foster camaraderie and relaxation, featuring inviting seating zones, a dining area, and a discreetly positioned petite pool. Strategically positioned to preserve the privacy of each guest, the pool area is directed towards AlUla’s mountains and oasis, providing a serene backdrop for a truly immersive experience.