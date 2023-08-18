Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior PhotographyHillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior PhotographyHillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Radziszów, Poland
  • Architects: RS+ Robert Skitek
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  217
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tomasz Zakrzewski
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Allplan, Aluprof, PORTA, Ytong
  • Lead Architects: Robert Skitek, Martyna Lenart-Zygmunt
  • Structure: Marek Skałkowski
  • Sanitary Installation: Janus Findysz
  • Electrical Installations: Marcin Mikołajczyk
  • City: Radziszów
  • Country: Poland
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

Text description provided by the architects. The plot is located in the picturesque landscape of Lesser Poland. The house was built on a small hill, surrounded by rolling hills and cornfields. To make the best use of the plot's conditions, we positioned the house along the spirit levels in its northern part. As a result, most of the rooms open up to a magnificent view, and together with the garden, they have the best sun exposure.

Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 14 of 19
Plan - Site

The distinctive shape of the building consists of two materially varied archetypal barns, offset from each other both vertically and horizontally, and slightly rotated. These two primary elements of the composition intertwine both outside and inside the building. 

Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Tomasz Zakrzewski
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

On the ground floor, there is a daily living area with large windows on the southern side and an exit to the terrace, which is partially shaded by the overhanging part of the building. The upper floor houses the night area and a children's zone with a shared bedroom, which will be separated in the future as they grow up. 

Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 15 of 19
Plan - Ground floor
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 16 of 19
Plan - Second floor
Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Image 17 of 19
Elevation and Section

The facades are finished in natural materials with subdued colors. The lower part is covered with grey stone slabs, the upper part with wood, and the roof with grey standing seam metal. The plot's landscaping, created by the investors themselves, is intended to be natural, blending into the rural character of the surroundings.  

Hillside House / RS + Robert Skitek - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Tomasz Zakrzewski

