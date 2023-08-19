Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Brazil
  5. OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

Save
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura

OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, ShelvingOCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living RoomOCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, BeamOCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, ChairOCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Offices Interiors
Independência, Brazil
  • Architects: Oficina Conceito Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  420 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Marcelo Donadussi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Adobe Systems Incorporated, Arkos, Docol, Drio Mobiliário, D’cor Móveis, Graphisofth, Indus Parquet, Portobello, Trimble Navigation, Valesul Representações, Zig & Zag Móveis
  • Lead Architect: Tiago Scherer
  • Responsible Architects: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger / Guilherme Nogueira / Tiago Scherer
  • Project Team: Maurício Ambrosi Rissinger, Guilherme Nogueira, Tiago Scherer, Yasmin Feijó Jaskulski, Sophia Frantz Do Amaral, Amanda Hoffmann De Abreu, Luiza Dala Rosa, Júlia Külzer, Luiz Sibemberg, Guilherme De Veiga Silva, Beatriz Aliberti, Daniela Mendes, Marina Aragão, Nina Gianisella, Natália Wiehe
  • City: Independência
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Marcelo Donadussi

Text description provided by the architects. The interior design of the 39m² commercial room was based on the premise of housing the 03 headquarters of the Concept Architecture Workshop, located in Porto Alegre, and in the same building that houses the 02 headquarters of the office. The choice of materiality was designed so that we could create a mixed environment that transited between the industrial (metal tile + exposed concrete slab + steel sheet lighting track) and the classic (natural wood and white).

Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Windows
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Table, Lighting, Chair
© Marcelo Donadussi

The environment was divided into 3 parts, the first consisting of a large volume of joinery that houses the entrance hall, cloakroom, and wet areas. The second part is the production zone, where the founding architects work on a daily basis. The last third of the room is where projects are presented to clients.

Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Table, Windows, Chair, Beam
© Marcelo Donadussi

The entrance hall was designed as a carpentry tunnel with a natural Tauari veneer finish, where the access doors to the service and the light panel are hidden. The service door handle detail was machined in solid wood and inscribed the initials of the name of the office (OCA).

Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Image 26 of 27
Plan
Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Marcelo Donadussi

In the service, the carved porcelain tile serves as a countertop and forms the shelves where the daily use electrical appliances are kept. In small spaces, we even have to optimize the place to drain the dishes, which in this case is done by a small stainless steel gutter resting inside the tub itself.

Entering the room, on the left we have the cloakroom and pantry, both built into the carpentry volume and closed with doors that form a large white panel with Tauari blade handles. The pantry has a shrimp opening door, holds drinks in general, and serves as a support for presentation meetings for customers.

Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcelo Donadussi
Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam, Windows
© Marcelo Donadussi

On the other side of this same panel, we have the bathroom door that completes the wet areas, all with vats carved in porcelain and forming a portico of utilities.

Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows
© Marcelo Donadussi

The project presentation area received a comfortable sofa and a rocking chair where clients sit to follow the progress of their projects. The carpentry niche built into the wall covered with corrugated metal tile serves as a support and houses decorative objects.

The production sector received a generous organically shaped table that, in addition to housing the three workstations, also has a transitional support space and embraces the central volume composed of joinery and structural polycarbonate. This volume divides the two main environments in a translucent and illuminated way, thus providing the desired privacy and leaving the lighting diffused and pleasant throughout the day.

Save this picture!
OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table
© Marcelo Donadussi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Av.Independencia, 925 Room 1313 – Porto Alegre/RS - Brazil

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Oficina Conceito Arquitetura
Office

Materials

SteelConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsBrazil
Cite: "OCA Office Headquarters 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura" [Escritório OCA - Sede 03 / Oficina Conceito Arquitetura] 19 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005508/oca-office-headquarters-03-oficina-conceito-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags