World
  Sep'on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels, Wellness Interiors
Nha Trang, Vietnam
  • Design Team: Nguyen Ngoc My Ngan, Vo Ngoc Khanh Chi
  • City: Nha Trang
  • Country: Vietnam
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the vibrant city of Nha Trang, where the atmosphere intertwines a bustling tourist hub with the essence of local life, our building stands as a testament to the symbiosis of these influences.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows, Facade, Handrail, Balcony
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Image 32 of 32
Elevations
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

Grounded in the concept of embracing a simple, unpretentious lifestyle, our design philosophy centers around crafting a hotel that embodies this notion entirely. In response to the desire for a space where visitors can immerse themselves in serenity and gain insight into the diverse local culture, we've created a place that encourages engagement, observation, empathy, and a deep appreciation for native ways of life. Here, doors are opened not only by demand but by the gradual realization that humans must learn to adapt, respond, and find joy in this way of life.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Table, Garden, Beam
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

We sought to create an inviting, flexible façade that adapts to various uses. By extending the façade outwards into the city, the hotel seamlessly integrates a café and a tranquil bar accessible from the street, welcoming locals and tourists alike to partake in its offerings.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Image 30 of 32
Plan - Ground to 2nd Floors
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Facade, Beam, Handrail
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

To harmonize with the surrounding landscape, the hotel encompasses a variety of spaces with vistas of mountains or sea. These spaces are divided into three volumes—five floors, three floors, and four floors—following the condition of the land. These sections interact and connect through open spaces, granting views of the garden below and the sky above.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Beam
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Image 31 of 32
Plan - 3rd to 5th Floors
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Beam
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

This open space incorporates three alternating functions distributed vertically throughout the structure. The ground floor houses a café seating area and a cozy 6-seat bar, flowing upwards to a mezzanine space dedicated to reading and relaxation, allowing guests to savor the open air and connect with the elevated surroundings.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Windows, Bed, Beam
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

On the third floor, a communal rooftop garden presents an ideal platform for stargazing or sunrise watching. Nestled within a valley formed by building blocks and shaded by higher structures, it evokes a sense of protection and intimacy. On the fourth level, a yoga and meditation space offers panoramic views of the entire complex.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc
Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Facade, Chair, Garden, Beam
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

The arrangement of these spaces—a continuous exterior and discrete enveloping volumes—fosters an environment where people can tangibly feel and perceive the invisible. These enveloping walls provide an avenue for us to experience the transformation of emptiness into enclosed spaces that are serene and contemplative, evoking feelings of refuge and intimacy and once again rekindling our connection with nature.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Interior Photography, Facade, Garden, Courtyard
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

Our vision of an outdoor sensibility serves as the cornerstone of this hotel, as we've embraced materials that facilitate openness, much like the parklands and adjacent pathways that seamlessly blend with interior spaces. After a thorough exploration of local materials that could be employed, given aesthetic and diversity constraints, we chose to work with washed concrete with striped patterns—a material widely utilized in parks, noted for its anti-slip qualities and color versatility achieved through adjusting aggregate ratios.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Exterior Photography
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

The project has cultivated a sense of "biophilia," teaching us to "sense and cherish" these empty spaces and expressions of beauty, inspiration, enchantment, tranquility, stillness, and intimacy.

Sep’on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS - Exterior Photography, Windows, Handrail
© Duy Nhat, Le Ba Loc

Project gallery

Project location

Address:Nha Trang, Khánh Hòa, Vietnam

324PRAXIS
Wood, Steel, Concrete

Hotels, Interior Design, Hospitality Interiors, Wellness Interiors, Vietnam

Cite: "Sep'on Heartfulness Centre / 324PRAXIS" 15 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

