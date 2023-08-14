Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Square House / ilsangarchitects

Square House / ilsangarchitects

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeSquare House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairSquare House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, HandrailSquare House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, DoorSquare House / ilsangarchitects - More Images+ 31

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Ansan-si, South Korea
  • Architects: ilsangarchitects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  115
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Gyeong Roh
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ATHOME, Eagon, FIKABATH, Forbo, JEVISCO, SAM HWAN BIOWOOD, WITHJIS
  • Lead Architects: Hun Kim, Jeong in Choi
  • Structure Engineers: Synergy Engineering Consultants
More SpecsLess Specs
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gyeong Roh

(Square) house is located on a quiet seaside. It is a place created for couples (clients) as well as for their families, acquaintances, and company employees to forget about their daily lives and relax. There was a house where the client lived right next to the site, and it shares the yard with □ □ □ □ (Square) house. Since it has a complex shape with various elevation elements, this project wanted to be simpler and more linear than any other building. Therefore, the composition of the mass emphasizing the horizontal line was made.

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gyeong Roh
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Image 29 of 36
First Floor Plan
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gyeong Roh

A temporary wall was planned as a device that creates a buffer space in front of the living room to selectively share the yard and eliminate gaze interference. This wall blocks the gaze from the outside and at the same time brings in light, and becomes the background of the trees when viewed from the inside.

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Gyeong Roh
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Image 35 of 36
Section
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Living Room
© Gyeong Roh

The concern in this project was the saline of the seashore. The exterior material we chose is ceramic tile. Compared to other exterior materials, it is resistant to salt and is free from various contaminants.

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Gyeong Roh
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Image 30 of 36
Second Floor Plan
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Gyeong Roh

The Square house appears to be floating slightly off the ground. It was intended that those who visit this place enter with a sense of unfamiliarity and pleasant curiosity at the same time, and it was designed to be a symbolic form of forgetting daily life. The entry is made to the first floor while looking at the landscaping of the space between the temporary wall and the building.

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Handrail
© Gyeong Roh
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Facade, Handrail
© Gyeong Roh

On the ground floor, there is a living room, a kitchen, a bathroom, and an outdoor space connected to the living room. In the living room, the gaze expands toward the sea in front, and a window that can go out to the outside deck and a temporary wall is used as a background to enjoy a short-range landscaping space, and an opening is made beyond that to form a sense of space with a window that directs the gaze toward the sky.

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gyeong Roh
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Image 33 of 36
Elevation
Square House / ilsangarchitects - Interior Photography, Facade, Handrail
© Gyeong Roh

On the second floor, the walls were minimized and the roof slab was supported with a concrete circular column to create a panoramic view so that the sea and surroundings can be seen at a glance. The outdoor space is open to the sea in the same way as the first floor.

Square House / ilsangarchitects - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Gyeong Roh

ilsangarchitects
