PJKita Community Centre / DTLM Design Group

C&S Engineer: Jurutera Perunding Primareka Sdn Bhd

City: Petaling Jaya

Country: Malaysia

Text description provided by the architects. PJKita Community Centre is a new go-to place for the local community, especially the so-called Generation Z. Located in Kelana Jaya Park, the project occupies 4.3 acres and was carried out under PJKita, an initiative by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ). The project aims to engage with youth and bring the community together to achieve a sustainable, creative, and community-driven city. The community center is two stories with a total built-up area of 310 square meters.

The Centre has an open lobby space on the ground floor facilitating community events and activities. Toilets are sited at ground level in the building undercroft while the first floor houses the PJKita management office, meeting room, and an event space in four glass cylindrical spaces. The community center includes a detached single-story shopping street housed in modified shipping containers. Retail start-ups can rent the spaces for their boutique businesses. There is an area zoned for a food hall and market section and provision for children’s activities, a skateboard park, and sports facilities. The form of the building, with the circular glazed facilities carried on off-form concrete pilotis and accessed by a disable-friendly ramp, was designed as a prototype for the T-Canopy concept. The Project started with street mural painting with local PJ residents instilling, valuable hands-on experience while giving back to the community through the project.

The Concept - The scheme is conceived as a tropical ecosystem held together by a new biophilic structural Spine of T-Structures. The modular T-Canopies allow for easy integration with minimal impact to the surroundings, multi-layered connectivity, and organic growth in all directions A minimum of 3 units of T-Canopies are all that is required for structural triangulation, stability, and self-support. T-Canopy which has an expressive dynamic form is an iconic yet functional structure that provides shelter and shade. In Biophilic terms, the T-Canopy mimics the grand old tropical rainforest trees. The modular T-Canopies allow for easy integration with minimal impact on the surroundings, multi-layered connectivity, and organic growth in all directions. The services are in-built and hung down to allow a continuous volume of minimally obstructed space on the ground level (each T-Canopy module has only one contact point), the said space can be fully utilized, at the same time allowing further flexibility to program what is needed.

The system is organic and it is able to grow as and when it is required or able. The functional form and structure of the T-Canopy and the ensuing colonies that form along the spine are both interchangeable and integrated with one another, hence, making it possible to be multiplied and replicated, like cells and organisms. Multiple Canopies can be weaved seamlessly into the existing environment, nature, and landscape.

The Spine - The Spine is a covered corridor beneath the canopy stretching across the shopping street 60 meters long while providing linkage between shops and the Youth Centre. The sheltered street is also used to host community festivals, food stalls, and shops. The metal deck & fiberglass sheet roofing address sunlight control, heat, and rain in the tropical climate. The canopy is oriented in such a way as to provide the maximum amount of shade while allowing prevalent winds to direct through the space.