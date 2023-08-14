Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
arca.house / Hogg&Lamb

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Houses
Skennars Head, Australia
  Architects: Hogg&Lamb
  Area:  240
  Year:  2022
  Photographs
    Andy Macpherson
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Tom Dixon, ASWCO, Boral, James Hardie
  Builder: Marloane
arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andy Macpherson

Text description provided by the architects. arca.house offers a re-imagined approach to living in residential sub-divisions. With a GFA of only 35%, the design places emphasis on outdoor living through the incorporation of gardens, covered outdoor spaces, and courtyards, suggesting a model for greenfield sites;- one based on maximizing functionality and experience, rather than GFA.

arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Andy Macpherson

Located in a coastal sub-division of Northern NSW, arca.house offers a sanctuary for family life, designed within the Greenfield Housing Code. Emphasizing outdoor living spaces, both covered and open to the sky, the house prioritizes a private, tropical oasis over maximum GFA, to propose a new model for greenfield developments. With a collection of north-facing indoor and outdoor spaces that cater to both individual and communal activities, arca.house provides a setting for household dynamics, with a focus on outdoor living in a sub-tropical setting.

arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Andy Macpherson
Cross Section
Cross Section
arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Andy Macpherson

arca.house aims to maximize the client's budget and minimize the building footprint by utilizing a combination of low-cost materials and construction methods with a highly efficient plan and compact design. This approach emphasizes outdoor living while preserving resources in a region with notoriously high construction prices.

arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Interior Photography, Bedroom, Sink, Bathroom
© Andy Macpherson
Plan - Ground Floor
Plan - Ground Floor
arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Interior Photography, Bathroom, Bedroom, Bed
© Andy Macpherson

External finishes were detailed to maximize self-shadowing, utilizing the movement of the sun throughout the day as the building’s ornamentation system, in lieu of applied finishes. Inside, a suite of natural finishes including honed concrete, oak timbers, and travertine stone combine with bespoke joinery and metalwork to create a calm, minimalist interior. A separate studio apartment offers the clients flexibility and versatility in their living arrangements.

arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Exterior Photography, Brick, Facade, Windows
© Andy Macpherson
arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Interior Photography, Facade
© Andy Macpherson

arca house is surrounded by ‘big boxes’ that maximize GFA and minimize boundary setbacks, creating minimal landscaping and ‘space to breath’. The streetscape becomes monotonous and suffers from a lack of interaction. In contrast, arca.house incorporates a collection of separate buildings with street setbacks ranging from 3 to 22 meters and side setbacks from 1 to 8 meters, to ensure optimal cross-ventilation, solar access, and privacy from neighbors, whilst creating an active street edge.

The front garden is open to the footpath and includes an outdoor shower for post-beach rinsing, with a streetside "tower" allowing for social interaction with neighbors.

arca.house / Hogg&Lamb - Interior Photography
© Andy Macpherson

Project gallery

About this office
Hogg&Lamb
Material

Wood

Top #Tags