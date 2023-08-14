Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, FacadeThe Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsThe Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Windows, FacadeThe Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeThe Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - More Images+ 29

  Curated by Hana Abdel
Hotels
Phú Mỹ, Vietnam
  Architects: TAA DESIGN
  Area: 1200
  Year: 2023
  Photographs
    Hoang Le
  Manufacturers
    Taicera Tiles, Xingfa
  Construction: Doricons
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

The Context of the Project - The project is a complex of accommodations and resorts for professionals living and working in Phu My town, where the largest concentration of industrial parks in Ba Ria Vung Tau province is located, with many heavy industrial factories and container ports. Improving the quality of the living environment is the focus of the project.

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le

Flying Greenery Blocks - The concept behind creating "flying greenery blocks" with a width of 2-3.5m is to provide a variety of outdoor activities, such as a garden, elevated playground, etc., that are integrated into each space to offer a natural experience and relaxation after a day of work in the industrial park.

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Image 30 of 34
Plans - 1st, 2nd and 4th Floors
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Hoang Le
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Table, Windows, Facade, Chair
© Hoang Le

The blocks are arranged in a staggered manner to create vertical spaces for trees to grow and develop, while also creating a lively rhythm on the facade.

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Interior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Hoang Le
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Image 29 of 34
Concept

Ventilation And Sunshade - The layout is divided into 4 blocks, with the traffic lane also serving as a natural ventilation gap to increase airflow. The combination of the extended blocks and large trees provides shade to the surface of the building.

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Hoang Le
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Image 32 of 34
Diagram
The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Hoang Le

"The flying block" is a design solution that aims to improve the living quality of high-rise complexes in urban areas.

The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Hoang Le

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Phú Mỹ, Tân Thành, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Vietnam

About this office
TAA DESIGN
Office

Top #Tags