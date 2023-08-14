The Flying Block Hotel / TAA DESIGN

+ 29

Hotels • Phú Mỹ, Vietnam Architects: TAA DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Hoang Le

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Taicera Tiles , Xingfa

Construction: Doricons

Principle Architect: Nguyen Van Thien

Architects: Nguyen Van Thien, Tran Anh Huy, Ngo Thi Bao Nhi.

City: Phú Mỹ

Country: Vietnam

The Context of the Project - The project is a complex of accommodations and resorts for professionals living and working in Phu My town, where the largest concentration of industrial parks in Ba Ria Vung Tau province is located, with many heavy industrial factories and container ports. Improving the quality of the living environment is the focus of the project.

Flying Greenery Blocks - The concept behind creating "flying greenery blocks" with a width of 2-3.5m is to provide a variety of outdoor activities, such as a garden, elevated playground, etc., that are integrated into each space to offer a natural experience and relaxation after a day of work in the industrial park.

The blocks are arranged in a staggered manner to create vertical spaces for trees to grow and develop, while also creating a lively rhythm on the facade.

Ventilation And Sunshade - The layout is divided into 4 blocks, with the traffic lane also serving as a natural ventilation gap to increase airflow. The combination of the extended blocks and large trees provides shade to the surface of the building.

"The flying block" is a design solution that aims to improve the living quality of high-rise complexes in urban areas.