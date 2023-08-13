Liquidium Cocktail Laboratory / OMI

+ 17

City: Tel Aviv-Yafo

Country: Israel

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the center of a developing neighborhood in the city of Tel Aviv, in what was originally an industrial area, a simple structure from the 1950’s houses the Liquidium project, a factory specializing in the production of raw materials for cocktails, in a sleek and modern space designed and renovated by OMI Studio. The design concept emphasizes minimalism, restraint, and clarity, resulting in a visually cohesive and efficient space. A limited palette of materials was carefully selected, including stainless steel, concrete, and wood, each employed in varying proportions and arrangements throughout the different areas of the factory.

The layout of the factory was organized to facilitate a clear route for the journey of raw materials from their initial entry through their transformation into finished products. At the core of the factory, the laboratory takes center stage, captivatingly showcasing the manufacturing process. In the laboratory, a central stainless steel island serves as a focal point for workers to conduct experiments collaboratively. The surrounding workspaces were designed to maintain a clean and serene ambiance, utilizing subdued colors and textures to create a backdrop that accentuates the vibrant colors of Liquidium’s raw materials and their transformative processes.

The factory route reaches its finale at the store, where transparent ice cubes in different shapes and sizes, as well as colored liquids, are stored in refrigerators. The frames of the refrigerators are coated in black tin to provide emphasis to the vividness of the liquids, whose colors stand out even from the street. At the back space of the factory lies the employee area, which includes an office, a kitchenette, a restroom, and a locker room. This area is covered by a wooden structure to create separation from the rest of the factory. This structure provides a more relaxed and warm atmosphere while maintaining a sense of gentleness and restraint. Additionally, it makes use of the high ceiling space for storage purposes, optimizing the factory's functionality.

Stainless steel had a profound impact on the designers, captivating them with its monotony and aesthetic appeal. OMI Studio designed custom steel chairs and a table for the tasting room to amplify the material’s effect. Likewise, a 4-meter-long light fixture, featuring a stainless steel and Perspex composition, was designed to fit exactly above the central island at the laboratory, in collaboration with Studio Guy Meshali. Omi Studio applied the concept of minimalism and restraint to Liquidium's interior design. The result is a factory that balances functionality and efficiency while providing a respectful platform that showcases the liquidium’s beautiful raw materials and its transformative journey.