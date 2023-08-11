LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects

-
Architects: AHL architects
- Area: 270 m²
- Year: 2021
-
Photographs:Hoang Le
-
Manufacturers: Croled, Genta, Toto, Vietceramics, Xingfa
-
-
Text description provided by the architects. LDH is a project with land size 5x20m which is located in a small alley of Hanoi Downtown. LDH was designed from a module of a typical apartment with all the functions to serve as a rental apartment for foreigners:
- The kitchen – dining – living area.
- Bathroom – Laundry.
- Two bedrooms.
- Work corner.
The four duplex apartments were designed with those functions arranged and aligned within a 5x20m space to create a circulation core in the center, with access to each apartment at various levels.
The necessary functions for an apartment are compressed into the basic volume of 5x5x6(m) by concrete – natural wood–steel. However, each apartment has a different sense of living space and view.
The highlight of LDH project is probably the amorphous staircase in the center which is made of a 10mm steel structure and a step surface covered with EPDM rubber beads. This traffic route has broken the long axis normally found in a typical tube house. It creates more spatial dimensions when approaching the apartments above.