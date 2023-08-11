Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
Text description provided by the architects. LDH is a project with land size 5x20m which is located in a small alley of Hanoi Downtown. LDH was designed from a module of a typical apartment with all the functions to serve as a rental apartment for foreigners:

  • The kitchen – dining – living area.
  • Bathroom – Laundry.
  • Two bedrooms.
  • Work corner.

LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects - Plans
Plans
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
The four duplex apartments were designed with those functions arranged and aligned within a 5x20m space to create a circulation core in the center, with access to each apartment at various levels.

LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
The necessary functions for an apartment are compressed into the basic volume of 5x5x6(m) by concrete – natural wood–steel. However, each apartment has a different sense of living space and view.

LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects - Section
Section

The highlight of LDH project is probably the amorphous staircase in the center which is made of a 10mm steel structure and a step surface covered with EPDM rubber beads. This traffic route has broken the long axis normally found in a typical tube house. It creates more spatial dimensions when approaching the apartments above. 

LDH Serviced Apartment / AHL architects
Project gallery

Project location

Address: P. Lê Đại Hành, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Vietnam

AHL architects
Wood, Concrete

Top #Tags