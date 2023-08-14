Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior PhotographyBluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior Photography, WindowsBluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior PhotographyBluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior PhotographyBluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - More Images+ 36

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Industrial Architecture, Sustainability
Yan Cheng Shi, China
  • Architects: XING DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3000
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Shengliang Su, XING DESIGN
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Beijing Bluepha Microbiology Technology, Suizhou Sanlei Stone Industry, Suzhou Guyu New Material Technology
  • Lead Architects: Xing Xiong
  • Design Team: Boliang Chen, Jia Hu, Chuchu Wu, Weiqiao Lin, Xiaofan Liu, Shaoyi Deng, Ningxin Cheng, Yunxuan Huang (post-coordination), Hui Cao (post-coordination), Danrui Cao (intern), Jiafeng Di (intern), Qi Zhang (intern), Qiniu Zhu (intern), Yu Chen (internship), Tian Zhen (intern), Ling Jin (RPG production), Su Wu (RPG production)
  • Engineering: TIANS Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  • Landscape: TIANS Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  • Consultants: TIANS Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  • Collaborators: TIANS Engineering Technology Group Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Beijing Bluepha Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd.
  • City: Yan Cheng Shi
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Text description provided by the architects. Bluepha BioFAB, located in the Binhai Coastal Industrial Park of Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, is a biomanufacturing facility designed by XING DESIGN for Bluepha. Bluepha is dedicated to nurturing new biomaterials and molecular materials, driving innovation in various aspects of life, including clothing, food, housing, transportation, and medicine. Its core product, a naturally synthesized microbial polymer known as Bluepha PHA, aims to replace plastic to create a sustainable green future.

Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Shengliang Su

Before the temperature-controlled fermentation water drains away, it forms shallow ponds on the rooftop of the office building. The architecture resembles a petri dish nurturing new biomaterials. The water ripples bridge life and matter.

Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Shengliang Su

Life begins at the water's edge, above there are eternal laws of nature. The ascent of human technology and civilization depends on understanding and harnessing the laws of nature. So does synthetic biology. The exhibition hall, reception room, and executive conference room protrude above the water's surface, offering a panoramic infinite view of the water and sky.

Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Exterior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Most of the space, including the office area, meeting rooms, employee canteen, kitchen, and multipurpose hall, is submerged below the water’s surface with spatial flatness and extensive transparency. Structural elements and rooms are scattered freely like organelles allowing excellent diffused lighting. This is where scientists and engineers work every day.

Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows
© Shengliang Su

The design of the pillars combines with the planting pools and printing cabinets, giving them a sculptural form with openings at the roof. The interplay of light and water ripples creates a dynamic of shadows, reminding people of their noble mission beyond daily life. In the vast wilderness, it is this sense of purpose that binds people together.

Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography, Kitchen
© Shengliang Su

The vast and boundless surroundings of the building, while visually stunning, may evoke a sense of solitude over time. Therefore, on the south side of the building, we have created a linear courtyard that encloses a green space of pleasant scale, combining it with the factory's security wall. Inside the courtyard, there are guards' rooms, contemplation rooms, salon lecture halls, gyms, and MEP, engagingly connecting various spaces and infusing daily work with inspiration.

Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Shengliang Su
Save this picture!
Bluepha BioFAB / XING DESIGN - Interior Photography
© Shengliang Su

Dealing with the saline-alkali land, the building is elevated by 1.2 meters, additional soil is added to the courtyard to facilitate quick tree planting. The temperature control of the building utilizes a constant water circulation system from the factory and floor air vents to fully utilize the space beneath the floor slab and release the ceiling height. Written in Bluepha's New Year card: "We are fortunate to stand on the shoulders of giants, just as in all initial explorations, paving a path for the new world of creating with biotechnology." The space we have constructed is filled with such belief.

Project location

Address:No.8 Zhongshan Sixth Road, Coastal Industrial Park, Binhai County, Yancheng City, Jiangsu Province, China

