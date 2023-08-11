Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar, Restaurant & Bar Interiors, Coffee Shop Interiors
Wonju-si, South Korea
  Architects: Studio leeleul
  Area: 99
  Year: 2022
  Photographs
    Photographs: Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon, Lee Sky
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: Duke, LG, samhwa
  Lead Architect: Kim Seong Mun
Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Beam
© Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon , Lee Sky

Text description provided by the architects. One of South Korea's current problems is that the majority of its population is concentrated in Seoul. However, regional cities are also growing cultural development at the government level. In the case of Wonju, Gangwon-do, they have a local city program called Innovation City, which is increasing population density, but what is missing from the growth figures is culture. The idea was to create a cultural and commercial space unique to the place where culture happens. 

Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon , Lee Sky
Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Image 8 of 8
Plan
Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon , Lee Sky

The brand 'HAPPY GO LUCKY' literally means carefree and optimistic, and we tried to translate that into the space. We wanted to present a space unique to 'HAPPY GO LUCKY' to people living in Wonju, Gangwon-do. We wanted to convey and project the meaning and identity of 'HAPPY GO LUCKY' to people through items such as coffee on the way to work in the morning and cocktails after work.

Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Beam
© Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon , Lee Sky

Unraveling the atmosphere of 'HAPPY GO LUCKY' was the core of this project: finding unfamiliar and heavy materials and finishes with the same bumper value but opposite atmospheres, and creating a warm atmosphere to create an unfamiliar but comfortable space for people to enjoy in the space.

Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Windows, Chair
© Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon , Lee Sky

Through studying the design of various furniture and the atmosphere of each seat, we tried to give variations in the space through the furniture, focusing on the main furniture, walls, and flooring that hold the center of the space.

Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul - Interior Photography, Table, Chair
© Kim Seong Mun, Lee Sang Heon , Lee Sky

Project location

Address: Wonju-si, Gangwon-do, South Korea

Studio leeleul
"Happy Go Lucky Café and Pub / Studio leeleul" 11 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

