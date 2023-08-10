Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Wellbeing
  4. Turkey
  5. Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture

Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture

Save
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture

Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Interior PhotographyPako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Interior PhotographyPako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior PhotographyPako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography, FacadePako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Wellbeing, Animal Shelter, Community
Gökdere, Turkey
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa

Text description provided by the architects. The practices conducted in Turkey in regard to stray animals are focused primarily on providing much-needed care to abandoned, injured, ill, disabled, or destitute animals with the intention of releasing these animals back to their natural surroundings at the end of their treatment. With the spatial arrangement of the open and closed spaces focusing on the interaction between humans and dogs while at the same time reinforcing the theme of adoption, the facility sits on a 110.000 m2 site located in the Gökdere district of the town of Bornova in Izmir. Being the first of its kind, this facility was not only designed as a temporary care center but also a center for rehabilitation that is predicated on the interaction between humans and dogs, providing a space that promotes the idea of reciprocal rehabilitation and can be seen as an alternative space for families to spend quality time and reinforces human-dog interaction.

Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Interior Photography
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Image 20 of 28
Plan - Ground floor
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Interior Photography
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa

The shelters are placed along the north and south edges of the site and are separated by the central zone that contains an open amphitheater, administrative units, and shelters for puppies and purebred dogs. Units for veterinary services, a quarantine unit, and a shelter for aggressive dogs are located at the east end of the site. These shelter units, which form the foundation of the project, are designed to address the problems that many shelters face regarding hygiene, security, accessibility, and lack of green space, with open and comfortable spaces that include soft scapes comprised of green and dirt areas further integrating the project with the surrounding landscape.

Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Image 19 of 28
Plan - Site
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa

The design and spatial arrangements of the shelter units were developed based on decisions to have sufficiently spacious living units, natural light and air ventilation, an automatic watering system, soft scapes within the enclosed spaces, and green and blue transparent elements. Also, the wire mesh screens that line the façades of the interior circulation axis provide and reinforce the visual connections not only between the visitors and dogs but between the dogs as well. 

Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Image 21 of 28
Elevations
Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa

To create safe entrances and exists for the accommodation spaces that will be provided to the personnel in charge of taking care of the dogs, the entrances have been designed as two sections. Within the area allocated for administrative use, additional spaces dedicated to educational seminars and workshops on dog care and adoption have also been included in the design. In addition to this, educational institutions that are specialized in working with disabled children will also be able to take advantage of the rehabilitative human-dog interaction opportunities provided at the center. The exposed concrete walls that serve as both shading elements and exhibition elements are added to the shelters located on the east wing of the central amphitheater and will have information regarding the resident dogs and their breeds giving the visitor interested in adoption essential information about the physical aspects and behavioral characteristics of each breed.

Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa

In addition to this, the amphitheater placed in the center of the project is the focal point of the entire complex and gives visitors the opportunity to spend time and interact with the dogs that they are considering adopting. In accordance with all the design parameters and with the intention of releasing these animals to their natural surroundings at the end of their treatment, the environmentally integrated design of the Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus aims to be a precedent for future facilities. 

Save this picture!
Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture - Windows, Facade
© Zeren Yasa, Mehmet Yasa

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Gökdere, Bornova, İzmir, Turkey

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Mert Uslu Architecture
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingVeterinaryAnimal ShelterPublic ArchitectureCommunityTurkey

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingVeterinaryAnimal ShelterPublic ArchitectureCommunityTurkey
Cite: "Pako Street Animal Social Life Campus / Mert Uslu Architecture" 10 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005195/pako-street-animal-social-life-campus-mert-uslu-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom TapsCheck the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest Bathroom Taps

Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Top #Tags