Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation

Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation

Save
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation

Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Door, StairsCenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Sink, Countertop, BeamCenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Door, FacadeCenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Interior PhotographyCenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Coffee Shop, Interior Design
Chaoyang, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Door
© WeiQi JIN

Cenchi Coffee Jiaodaokou shop is quite diminutive, its size a mere 8 square meters. This project began at the end of the pandemic, which also led directly to the choice of this small empty site. Our thought stream went along these lines: The epidemic has brought cataclysmic changes to the lives of a great many people, and if even face-to-face breathing hides potential danger, then what does it really mean to "have a cup of coffee together"?

Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Door, Facade, Windows
© WeiQi JIN
Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Door, Windows, Facade
© WeiQi JIN

Our friendship with the creators of Cenchi Coffee comes a long way. They hoped this project would push beyond the commonplace of "window shop" cafés so that the 8 square meters of the venue could provide a galvanizing communication space for patrons. Two easily available materials were picked for our proposal: multi-layer panels were selected for all interior furniture, allowing us to squeeze out two seating areas facing the urban landscape. Indoor and outdoor interfaces apply the customary bridge-cutoff aluminum alloy door and window system uniformly applied by the adjoining stores. The difference lies in that each window frame has a handle, the opening direction of the doors and windows, and the force nodes have been redesigned. Additionally, careful consideration is given to human scale: seats, tables, awnings, signboards, and other furniture can be assembled by patrons just by the act of opening the window sashes.

Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Facade
© WeiQi JIN
Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Exterior Photography, Door, Stairs, Facade
© WeiQi JIN

This project explores the possibilities of building in culturally-loaded locations such as the streets of Beijing’s old city. Our scheme transforms the architectural elements of the facade into furniture, to a great extent, it bears a direct similarity to the spontaneous construction and "borrowing" of building components commonly practiced by local residents. By observing and conceptualizing this form of "borrowing", we aspire to elevate it to abstract thinking, while bringing in a solution that feels familiar and easy to grasp. Furthermore, the venue allows patrons to sit on the floor or on the steps, blurring boundaries between indoor and urban spaces. The scenes of spontaneous neighborhood life that made the very fabric of the hutongs are presented anew in a designed way.

Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Countertop, Sink
© WeiQi JIN
Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Sink, Countertop, Beam
© WeiQi JIN

As architects, we aim to embrace an "optimistic" attitude through this project. This venue will not only show a very open posture, but hopefully, it will also be a site where "events that can only happen in urban space" take place, thus encouraging reluctant patrons to leave their abodes and dip back into city life.

Save this picture!
Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation - Interior Photography, Handrail, Beam
© WeiQi JIN

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chaoyang, Beijing, China

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
SpaceStation
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopInterior DesignChina
Cite: "Cenchi Coffee / SpaceStation" 20 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005148/cenchi-coffee-spacestation> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© WeiQi JIN

Cenchi Coffee 交道口店 / 空间站建筑师事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags