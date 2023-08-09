Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, GardenGuesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, CourtyardGuesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Table, WindowsGuesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, WindowsGuesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
Houses
Valojoulx, France
Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Agnes Clotis
Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Agnes Clotis

“In the village of Valojoulx, in the southwest of France, Sapiens Architectes has just completed a stone, wood, and glass "cabanon" nestled in the oak forest. The order was simple: a reception house, sometimes for guests (high season), sometimes for artists in residence (low season). Inserted in the slope, the building plants its powerful gables in local stone to the east and west and unfolds large glass surfaces towards the forest, sectioned with wooden mullions.

Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Facade, Courtyard
© Agnes Clotis

The common room is located on the upper garden level; it rises above the slope and offers a panoramic view of the trees. On the lower garden level, the individual night spaces replicate this generous opening onto the vegetation.

Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Forest
© Agnes Clotis
Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© Agnes Clotis
Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Image 18 of 23
Plan

The connection with the environment is never lost, making the rustling of leaves, the variations of light, and the calm flow of time, sensitive. It is thanks to this ability of the architecture to resonate with the place and the memory, to link times, that the architects shape a heritage continuity.

Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Windows
© Agnes Clotis
Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Interior Photography, Fence, Handrail
© Agnes Clotis

Yet they do not hesitate to use contemporary materials: steel for the woodwork, grey corrugated iron for the gable roof, whose color will mimic that of the Lauze stone of the neighboring buildings over time. Fruit of reality, the architecture of Sapiens wants to have the force of the necessity: it could not be transposed elsewhere.”

Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES - Exterior Photography, Windows, Door, Garden, Forest
© Agnes Clotis

SAPIENS ARCHITECTES
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesFrance
Cite: "Guesthouse in a Forest of Oak Trees / SAPIENS ARCHITECTES" 09 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005122/guesthouse-in-a-forest-of-oak-trees-sapiens-architectes> ISSN 0719-8884

