  3. A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle

The A' Design Awards recently completed its 2022-2023 cycle, for which it awarded hundreds of projects, in various categories, from around the world. As one of the world's leading international juried design competitions, its objective is to recognize and promote the best in global design, across a number of creative disciplines. With over 100 categories –including Furniture Design; Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and more– the award is currently open for entries for the 2023-2024 cycle.

All submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 50,000 project submissions, awarding more than 16,000 winners from 180 nationalities. The winners receive a number of benefits, including international recognition, an award winner's kit, inclusion in an exhibition, an invitation to the gala night ceremony, and more.

Within the many available categories for entry, some which might be of particular interest to the architectural community are: Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Furniture Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, and more.

The selection below includes winners from various categories, all of which are great examples of the spirit of the award. To register for the next cycle, fill in the registration form and upload your designs to the site by February 28, 2024. Results will be announced to the public on May 1, 2024, including a special post on ArchDaily.

Winners in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Takeen Omakase Bar by Ode Sdn Bhd

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 11 of 21
Image by Lin Ho. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Haocailou Resturant by Sig Studio

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 17 of 21
Image by Yinhui Gu, Haocailou, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Waterway School Library by Design Action

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 5 of 21
Image by Design Action. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Yuamu Hotel by Naoya Tochio

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 13 of 21
Image by Tomooki Kengaku. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Amblem Home Furnishing Exhibition Hall by Wei Zhou

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 6 of 21
Image by Jianing Zhang-Hanmo Visual Studio, Amblem Home Furnishing Exhibition Hall, 2021. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Zijin Art Museum Interior Design by The Design Code Co.,Ltd

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 3 of 21
The Design Code Co.,Ltd, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The Future Preface Exhibition Center by Robin Wang

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 18 of 21
Image by Robin Wang, The Future Preface, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Shanan Hotel by Eason Zhu

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 21 of 21
Image by Aogvision, Shanan, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Purity Ring Boutique by Guang Zhang

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 19 of 21
Image by Ou Yang Yun. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

The Box Architecture by Hsiang-Peng Chang

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 15 of 21
Image by Hsiang-Peng Chang, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Liru and Guo Dali Rural Library by GDUPI

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 14 of 21
Image by GDUPI, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Architecture by Rafael Contreras and Monica Earl

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 9 of 21
Image by Peter Sexty, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Saint Peter House Residence by Angel Valerio and Diego Vilatela

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 2 of 21
Image by Proyecto Cafeína. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Murakoshi House by Hiroki Watanabe

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 20 of 21
Image by Yasutaka Kojima, Variations, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Iceland Volcano Museum by Yuting Zhang

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 7 of 21
Image by Yuting Zhang. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Islamic Distiller Mosque with Solar Distiller System by Lihan Jin

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 10 of 21
Image by Lihan Jin, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Union Industrial Corporate Building by Popching Construction Co., Ltd

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 4 of 21
Image by Popching Construction Co., Ltd. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Maitreya Dharma Hall on Abandoned Mine by Guanghai Cui

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 12 of 21
Image by Guanghai Cui, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Summer Story Single Family House by Natalia Kokosalaki

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 16 of 21
Image by George Messaritakis. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

Winner in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Category

Scacco Matto Portable Lamp by Francesco Cappuccio

A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle - Image 8 of 21
Image by Francesco Cappuccio, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

See all the award-winning designs here.

