A' Design Award Winners: 20 Winning Projects From the 2022-2023 Cycle

Save this picture! Image by Hsiang-Peng Chang, 2022. Image Courtesy of A' Design Award & Competition

The A' Design Awards recently completed its 2022-2023 cycle, for which it awarded hundreds of projects, in various categories, from around the world. As one of the world's leading international juried design competitions, its objective is to recognize and promote the best in global design, across a number of creative disciplines. With over 100 categories –including Furniture Design; Architecture, Building and Structure Design; Interior Space and Exhibition Design, and more– the award is currently open for entries for the 2023-2024 cycle.

All submissions are carefully evaluated by an internationally influential jury comprised of established academics, prominent members of the press, creative design professionals, and seasoned entrepreneurs. In total, the A' Design Awards have received more than 50,000 project submissions, awarding more than 16,000 winners from 180 nationalities. The winners receive a number of benefits, including international recognition, an award winner's kit, inclusion in an exhibition, an invitation to the gala night ceremony, and more.

Within the many available categories for entry, some which might be of particular interest to the architectural community are: Architecture, Building and Structure Design, Interior Space and Exhibition Design, Furniture Design, Landscape Planning and Garden Design, and more.

The selection below includes winners from various categories, all of which are great examples of the spirit of the award. To register for the next cycle, fill in the registration form and upload your designs to the site by February 28, 2024. Results will be announced to the public on May 1, 2024, including a special post on ArchDaily.

Winners in Interior Space and Exhibition Design Category

Takeen Omakase Bar by Ode Sdn Bhd

Haocailou Resturant by Sig Studio

Waterway School Library by Design Action

Yuamu Hotel by Naoya Tochio

Amblem Home Furnishing Exhibition Hall by Wei Zhou

Zijin Art Museum Interior Design by The Design Code Co.,Ltd

The Future Preface Exhibition Center by Robin Wang

Shanan Hotel by Eason Zhu

Purity Ring Boutique by Guang Zhang

Winners in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

The Box Architecture by Hsiang-Peng Chang

Liru and Guo Dali Rural Library by GDUPI

272 Hedges Avenue Pedestal Architecture by Rafael Contreras and Monica Earl

Saint Peter House Residence by Angel Valerio and Diego Vilatela

Murakoshi House by Hiroki Watanabe

Iceland Volcano Museum by Yuting Zhang

Islamic Distiller Mosque with Solar Distiller System by Lihan Jin

Union Industrial Corporate Building by Popching Construction Co., Ltd

Maitreya Dharma Hall on Abandoned Mine by Guanghai Cui

Summer Story Single Family House by Natalia Kokosalaki

Winner in Lighting Products and Fixtures Design Category

Scacco Matto Portable Lamp by Francesco Cappuccio