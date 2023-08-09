Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
Onze22 Building / Triptyque

Onze22 Building / Triptyque

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOnze22 Building / Triptyque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, HandrailOnze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Facade, WindowsOnze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeOnze22 Building / Triptyque - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Apartments
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Client: Idea!Zarvos
  • Authors: Gui Sibaud, Olivier Raffaëlli, Carol Bueno, Greg Bousquet
  • Coordination: João Vieira, Renata Cupini, Julio Prieto
  • Project Team: Larissa Higa, Victor Hertel, Marina Olivi, Natália Shiroma
  • Landscape Design: Rodrigo Oliveira
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, Cityscape, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba e Edu Castello

Text description provided by the architects. TRIPTYQUE Architecture presents Onze22, a residential building transcending the classic tower block as a set of overlapping, suspended slabs, interspersed with glass walls. Due to this structure framing the urban landscape in 360 degrees, Onze22 promotes total fluidity between the exterior and interior. This design invites users to relate to the city, not as something that is outside – here, the view composes the spaces as if they were part of the decoration.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba e Edu Castello

Each point on the balcony invites you to observe São Paulo, providing endless views and, at the corners, the possibility of letting your gaze go in different directions," says Gui Sibaud, founding partner of the TRIPTYQUE agency, which designed the project.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Facade, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba e Edu Castello

The building's transparent skin ensures that the spaces of the studios and apartments are bathed in natural light. A covered balcony surrounds them entirely, expanding the spaces and ensuring protection against excess sun.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba e Edu Castello

TRIPTYQUE’s fourth project for IdeaZarvos! in Vila Madalena, São Paulo, Onze22 seems to emerge from a green belt, as if it were a dominant living tree.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba
Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

The building is “planted” at Rua Agissê 287, close to a large tree-lined square, and manifests the activism of the French-Brazilian agency for a new pact between nature and the city. On the ground floor of the development, comprised of two towers (home and studio), the 6m high pillars facilitate dialogue with the surroundings.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Maíra Acayaba

Pilotis allow for a smooth and diffused transition between the public (the street) and the private," explains Olivier Raffaëlli, founding partner of TRIPTYQUE.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Windows, Facade, Handrail
© Maíra Acayaba e Edu Castello
Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Interior Photography, Glass, Facade, Handrail
© Maíra Acayaba

The landscaping, designed by Rodrigo Oliveira, extends the exuberant vegetation of the neighboring square into the grounds in an exercise of continuity. This tropical garden envelops the common areas — also entirely glazed — of a building without fences, whose original geometry makes it difficult to differentiate between the facade and the back of the building (in Onze22, all sides are facades).

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Windows
© Maíra Acayaba e Edu Castello

The first floors overlook the square and, from the upper floors, the open panorama of the neighborhood offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscape.

Onze22 Building / Triptyque - Interior Photography, Facade, Balcony, Deck
© Maíra Acayaba

Project location

Address:São Paulo, SP, Brazil

Cite: "Onze22 Building / Triptyque" [Edifício Onze22 / Triptyque] 09 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005101/onze22-building-triptyque> ISSN 0719-8884

