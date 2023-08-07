Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Library
  4. Taiwan
  5. New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects

New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects

Save
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects

New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, WindowsNew Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, TableNew Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, ShelvingNew Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Closet, ShelvingNew Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Library
Taiwan
  • Designer: Chun Lien Chien, Chih Yuan Cheng
  • Program / Use / Building Function: City Library
  • Country: Taiwan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving
© YHLAA

Text description provided by the architects. Founded 20 years ago, this library is situated on the 5th floor of a government building, with neighboring markets and a nursery downstairs in New Taipei City Taishan District. The interior space was cramped and obsolete, poorly organized in layout, insufficient daylighting, and leaking issues, which is not safe and an unheard of spot among citizens. Nowadays, by implementing app reservation systems and inter-library book sharing, there are more spaces allowed to improve visitor movement. Additionally, children under age 12 account for 11% of this district population, which means, including their parents, approximately 30% of the population may need a children's reading area. Considering that, a cozy and spacious child reading area for all ages is our main concern as well.

Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Table
© YHLAA
Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Image 16 of 16
Plan
Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving
© YHLAA

With an open interior layout, the library is planned to meet the needs of modern libraries and includes sufficient daylight via the holistic configuration of furniture placement.　A sense of constraint soon disappears and becomes enlarged while entering from the front desk into the reading area. This project library utilizes the high ceiling of the existing building to create a series of unique bookshelf designs. The see-through book shelving not only shapes a multi-level space and visual experience but also encourages visitors to see the library as an extension of their living space and thereby enhancing the library utilization.

Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Table, Windows
© YHLAA
Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair, Windows
© YHLAA

Building a safe and satisfying public space for all demographics around the community is the main aim. Within a 1320 sqm area and 6-meter ceiling height, the single-story library is open-plan and consists of several functional areas. Mountainous design concepts derive from the district name. Wood open shelving incorporated with hollow boards forms a conceptual woodland beneath a cloudy sky, demarcating area compartments. A continuity of transparent materiality and see-through design creates a poetic visual unity and interactive parent-child environment. Additionally, compared to the same period last year, there has been a 50% increase in the number of visitors to the library, and the usage of the children's reading area has surged by more than 3 times after the renovation.

Save this picture!
New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects - Interior Photography, Shelving, Beam
© YHLAA

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:New Taipei, Taiwan

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
A.C.H Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryTaiwan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLibraryTaiwan
Cite: "New Taipei City Library Taishan Branch / A.C.H Architects" 07 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1005057/new-taipei-city-library-taishan-branch-ach-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags