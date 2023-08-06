The Nursery Pavilion / MAIO + Nomadic Studio

+ 11

Organizer: Romanian Order of Architects - Timiș Territorial Branch

City: Timișoara

Country: Romania

The Nursery.1306 plants for Timișoara is a 10 month temporary urban installation in Victory Square - Timișoara, Romania. The structure challenges conventional notions of urban design by seamlessly integrating greenery with a towering scaffolding installation. Combining functionality, sustainability, and aesthetics, the Nursery stands as a testament to the harmonious coexistence of nature and the built environment.

Reimagining Urban Spaces. The Nursery represents a departure from traditional architectural approaches. Rather than limiting green spaces to ground-level parks or rooftop gardens, the installation extends vertically, utilizing scaffolding as the framework for its terraced greenery. This concept allows for the optimization of limited space and encourages a greener, more sustainable urban environment.

Timișoara, known for its rich architectural heritage, boasts a diverse range of styles, including Baroque, Art Nouveau, and Modernist. The scaffolding, typically associated with temporary structures and construction sites, stands in stark contrast to the permanent and established architectural styles of the city. The juxtaposition between the Nursery's modern scaffolding and the surrounding architecture sparks a dialogue between the past and the future, drawing attention to the evolving needs and aspirations of the city and its inhabitants.

This contrast also creates a visual tension that amplifies the presence of both the Nursery and the existing architectural fabric of the square. The installation becomes a focal point, it attracts attention and invites curiosity. Its unconventional appearance challenges preconceived notions and stimulate conversations about the relationship between tradition and innovation in the built environment. This contrast serves as a visual reminder of the ever-changing nature of cities and their constant evolution. The Nursery's scaffolding structure symbolizes progress, adaptability, and the dynamic spirit of urban development.

Vertical Greenery for Enhanced Biodiversity. The unique design of the Nursery incorporates multiple levels of terraces, each adorned with an abundant variety of vegetation. These vertical green layers not only enhance the aesthetics of the installation but also provide habitats for a diverse range of flora and even fauna. By promoting nature into the cityscape, the Nursery fosters biodiversity and contributes to a healthier urban ecosystem. Moreover, as some of the flora represents edible plants, it promotes the emerging practice of urban gardening.

Sustainable Integration. The integration of greenery aids in reducing the urban heat island effect, mitigates air pollution and enhances air quality by absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen.

Adaptive Reuse and Flexibility. The scaffolding structure of the Nursery offers inherent adaptability and flexibility. As an installation, it will easily be disassembled, reconfigured, and relocated, allowing for its implementation in various urban settings. This adaptability aligns with the dynamic nature of cities, ensuring that the Nursery could potentially continue to serve as a green oasis, regardless of its physical location.

Community Engagement and Well-being. Visitors of the Nursery have the opportunity ‘to climb’ the structure and witness the city from a unique vantage point. These elevated viewpoints create a sense of awe and appreciation for the surrounding, offering a memorable experience for both locals and tourists alike. As there are no high grounds, public rooftops, or Bellevue points in the city, the installation offers a chance for the wide public to gaze upon the surroundings. Each floor brings a new perspective on a specific heritage building in the square, related to a certain historical event. The last floor opens towards the whole cityscape.

The Nursery transcends its role as a mere architectural landmark by actively engaging with the surrounding community. The installation offers public and exhibition areas, and social gathering spots, encouraging social interaction and enhancing the well-being of city dwellers. By bringing people closer to nature, the Nursery fosters a sense of connection, relaxation, and revitalization within the urban fabric.

Furthermore, the Nursery serves as a dynamic venue for art-related performances and activities, promoting a vibrant cultural scene within its lush environment. Through an online application provided to the community, artists can propose a wide range of creative endeavors, including live performances, exhibitions, workshops, and installations.

This interactive platform allows for the continuous infusion of art into the Nursery, ensuring that visitors are constantly engaged and inspired by the evolving artistic expressions within the space. By integrating art and culture, the Nursery becomes a hub of creativity and community engagement, enriching the urban experience and contributing to the cultural fabric of the city.

While the architectural style of Timișoara reflects its historical significance and cultural identity, the Nursery represents a bold departure from the traditional. It introduces a contemporary and forward-thinking approach to urban design, embracing sustainability, verticality, and the integration of green spaces. The Nursery complies with the principles of circularity - after its dismantling at the end of November 2023, the plants will have been relocated to Timișoara’s green public areas, further boasting the enrichment of greenery in the city, and the rented scaffolding will have been used for further projects - cultural, construction or performative.