Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura

Collaborators: Delia Sloneanu, Bruno Lopes

Structural Engineering: 3TX engenharia e gerenciamento

Installations: Ricardo Scartezini

Lighting Design: Auma estudio

Kitchen : Macon

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. We present the idea of a house square as a counterpoint to the commercial surroundings. The highlight of the new café, therefore, would be the opposition to the surroundings and this possibility of an open square to the street, valuing the existing house as a kind of refuge, of retreat.

To solve the program, two new blocks were inserted - like stones, black, silent, and with rooftop gardens. The first one is inserted next to the front facade of the house and the second one is in the rear area of the plot, solving the operational part of the production.

The main salon of the café is inside the lot - an external area shaded by the remaining trees of the old residential backyard and a new retractable metal fins covering. It is the central area of connection of the ensemble, under the protection of the buildings - the existing house restored and adapted to the new program and the newly constructed blocks.