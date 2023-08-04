Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura

Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura

Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura

Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Windows, Chair; Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Beam; Table, Chair; Interior Photography, Garden

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Coffee Shop, Renovation
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Collaborators: Delia Sloneanu, Bruno Lopes
  • Structural Engineering: 3TX engenharia e gerenciamento
  • Installations: Ricardo Scartezini
  • Lighting Design: Auma estudio
  • Kitchen : Macon
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Arthur Duarte

Text description provided by the architects. We present the idea of a house square as a counterpoint to the commercial surroundings. The highlight of the new café, therefore, would be the opposition to the surroundings and this possibility of an open square to the street, valuing the existing house as a kind of refuge, of retreat.

Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura - Table, Chair
© Arthur Duarte
First floor plan
First floor plan
Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Chair, Facade, Windows, Beam
© Arthur Duarte
Section
Section

To solve the program, two new blocks were inserted - like stones, black, silent, and with rooftop gardens. The first one is inserted next to the front facade of the house and the second one is in the rear area of the plot, solving the operational part of the production.

Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura - Interior Photography, Garden
© Arthur Duarte

The main salon of the café is inside the lot - an external area shaded by the remaining trees of the old residential backyard and a new retractable metal fins covering. It is the central area of connection of the ensemble, under the protection of the buildings - the existing house restored and adapted to the new program and the newly constructed blocks.

Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura - Table, Chair, Windows, Patio
© Arthur Duarte

Project location

Jardim Paulista, São Paulo - State of São Paulo, Brazil

Vapor arquitetura
Coffee Shop, Renovation, Brazil
"Cafezinn Café / Vapor arquitetura" 04 Aug 2023.

