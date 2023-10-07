Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates

+ 26

Design Team: Rocco Yim, Derrick Tsang, Dennis Chan, William Lee, Yang Shi Pei, Leonard Lao, Wu Cong He , Leo Zhou

Client: Essence Securities

LDI: ZHUBO Design Co. Ltd

Curtain Wall Consultant: Arup

Structural Consultant: LP Architectural Engineering Design Associates

Main Contractor: China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau Ltd

Curtain Wall Contractor: JANGHO Curtain Wall System Engineering

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Essence Financial Securities is a 193.5-meter-tall headquarters building for featuring triple- and septuple-height courtyards that rise through the floors. Located in Futian, the central business district of Shenzhen, the tower combines two separate headquarters offices, financial trading halls, and commercial office space into a vertical neighborhood. The headquarters offices occupy three stacks of floors at the upper reaches of the tower. All are defined by voids at the center of the floorplates—rising six floors in the lower headquarters and three in the upper—that act as communal courtyards and visually interconnect the floors into cohesive office clusters.

RDA developed a novel structural approach to achieve the courtyards, using a twin-side core with an exoskeleton reinforced by horizontal trusses. This frees the center of the floorplates from structural elements and makes it possible to cut the courtyard through them—creating visually interconnected and cohesive multi-floor offices. The courtyards also improve natural light and generate a chimney effect that enhances ventilation and passive temperature regulation, resulting in a highly sustainable workplace.

Below the top headquarters is a set of full-depth floors that houses communal functions and executive offices. At the center of these floors is a double-height lecture theater with tiered seating. On each of the two floors it extends through, the theater is wrapped with VIP offices and conference rooms that boast commanding views over the city and nearby Shenzhen Golf Course.

The exterior design lifts the main bulk of the tower above the ground, opening up a pedestrian passageway that connects the entrance plaza to the neighborhood’s axis of green space and walkways. At the base, a low-slung volume clad in green walls and topped by a public roof deck extends into a public plaza, engaging the street. Pedestrian sky bridges link the tower to nearby buildings, joining them into a cohesive campus. The tower's lower levels array of commercial offices. These offices span the entire floor plate, maximizing net rentable space. Between the commercial offices and the headquarters offices is a sky lounge with amenities including a gym, conference rooms, and social areas, creating a communal hub of interaction at the heart of the building.