Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, WindowsEssence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, CityscapeEssence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, FacadeEssence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, BeamEssence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates

  • Curated by 韩双羽 - HAN Shuangyu
Office Buildings, Offices Interiors
Shenzhen, China
  • Design Team: Rocco Yim, Derrick Tsang, Dennis Chan, William Lee, Yang Shi Pei, Leonard Lao, Wu Cong He , Leo Zhou
  • Client: Essence Securities
  • LDI: ZHUBO Design Co. Ltd
  • Curtain Wall Consultant: Arup
  • Structural Consultant: LP Architectural Engineering Design Associates
  • Main Contractor: China Construction Eighth Engineering Bureau Ltd
  • Curtain Wall Contractor: JANGHO Curtain Wall System Engineering
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade, Windows
© Chao Zhang

Text description provided by the architects. Essence Financial Securities is a 193.5-meter-tall headquarters building for featuring triple- and septuple-height courtyards that rise through the floors. Located in Futian, the central business district of Shenzhen, the tower combines two separate headquarters offices, financial trading halls, and commercial office space into a vertical neighborhood. The headquarters offices occupy three stacks of floors at the upper reaches of the tower. All are defined by voids at the center of the floorplates—rising six floors in the lower headquarters and three in the upper—that act as communal courtyards and visually interconnect the floors into cohesive office clusters.

Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Chao Zhang
Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Cityscape, Facade
© Chao Zhang

RDA developed a novel structural approach to achieve the courtyards, using a twin-side core with an exoskeleton reinforced by horizontal trusses. This frees the center of the floorplates from structural elements and makes it possible to cut the courtyard through them—creating visually interconnected and cohesive multi-floor offices. The courtyards also improve natural light and generate a chimney effect that enhances ventilation and passive temperature regulation, resulting in a highly sustainable workplace.

Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade, Cityscape
Courtesy of Rocco Design Architects Associates
Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Chao Zhang

Below the top headquarters is a set of full-depth floors that houses communal functions and executive offices. At the center of these floors is a double-height lecture theater with tiered seating. On each of the two floors it extends through, the theater is wrapped with VIP offices and conference rooms that boast commanding views over the city and nearby Shenzhen Golf Course.

Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Interior Photography, Chair, Windows, Beam
© Chao Zhang
Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Interior Photography, Stairs, Windows
© Chao Zhang

The exterior design lifts the main bulk of the tower above the ground, opening up a pedestrian passageway that connects the entrance plaza to the neighborhood’s axis of green space and walkways. At the base, a low-slung volume clad in green walls and topped by a public roof deck extends into a public plaza, engaging the street. Pedestrian sky bridges link the tower to nearby buildings, joining them into a cohesive campus. The tower's lower levels array of commercial offices. These offices span the entire floor plate, maximizing net rentable space. Between the commercial offices and the headquarters offices is a sky lounge with amenities including a gym, conference rooms, and social areas, creating a communal hub of interaction at the heart of the building.

Essence Financial Securities / Rocco Design Architects Associates - Exterior Photography, Facade
© Chao Zhang

Shenzhen, China

Rocco Design Architects Associates
© Chao Zhang

安信证券大楼 / 严迅奇建筑师事务所

