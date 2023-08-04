Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Save
BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, BeamBLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, BeamBLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeBLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Table, ChairBLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Restaurant, Urban Planning, Market
Khet Bang Rak, Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a vacant plot surrounded by a high-rise residential complex in the heart of the Sathorn district, BLOQyard is intended to reintroduce a neglected area of Bangkok with new activity.

BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Table, Chair, Beam
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat
BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Image 19 of 21
Isometric
BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

BLOQyard set out to be the neighborhood dining space where visitors can come, within walking distance, to enjoy the food and hang out. The project is also an attempt at a small-scale urban regeneration effort, transforming underutilized spaces into vibrant community assets

BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Beam
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

The layout draws from the courtyard topology, formed by a straightforward steel structure to mitigate the construction cost, and at the same time modular in design to facilitate quick completion. Each courtyard, characterized by a unique pattern cinder block, provides a double-height wall that shields visitors from the cluttered surrounding and allows each vendor to have a common space for shared activities. Light mesh chairs and moveable furniture are opted for flexibility and various planned event. 

BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Beam
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat
BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Image 21 of 21
Isometric
BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Exterior Photography, Facade, Beam
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Instead of maximizing the saleable area with conventional row units, the plants were integrated into the project to provide the dense neighborhood, with a quiet clearing oasis. Inspired by a renowned urban development such as Parleys Park, one of the project’s main objectives is to develop a healthy environment that gives back to the community and improves visitors’ experience.

BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio - Exterior Photography, Table, Windows, Chair, Facade
© Thanapol Jongsiripipat

Project location

Address:190 Phiphat 2, Khwaeng Silom, Khet Bang Rak, Krung Thep Maha Nakhon 10500, Thailand

About this office
Sixseven Studio
Office

Cite: "BLOQyard Restaurants and Cafés / Sixseven Studio" 04 Aug 2023. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags