Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. House Interiors
  4. Italy
  5. House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects

Save
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects

House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, FacadeHouse NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, FacadeHouse NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, WindowsHouse NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, ChairHouse NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Paula Pintos
House Interiors, Detail
Bassano del Grappa, Italy
  • Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Alberto Singaglia
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Vibia, Fantini, Graphisofth, Impronta, Ytong, Zampieri cucine
  • Lead Architects: Didonè Comacchio Architects
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade
© Alberto Singaglia

Text description provided by the architects. Project for a new private house on the outskirts of Bassano del Grappa (VI). The project area, located at the foot of the Alps, has an interesting view to the north of the entrance to the Valsugana, between the western slope of Monte Grappa (recently a UNESCO heritage site) and the eastern slope of the Asiago plateau, while to the south, above the crowns of a long olive grove, the historic center of Bassano del Grappa can be seen.

Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Garden, Column
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Facade
© Alberto Singaglia

The starting idea was to capture part of the greenery present through the courtyards in the basement of the building. The first courtyard is located in the entrance area and the second is towards the garden. This architectural element has two different functions: it becomes a visual filter in the entrance area, to keep the prying eyes of passers-by away, and a framing towards the outside in the garden and olive grove area. In the middle of the green roof peeks out a small simple volume where there is a small study that opens onto a small panoramic terrace.

Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Countertop, Chair, Windows
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Image 25 of 29
Ground Floor Plan

From the street, the building appears closed, the view towards the outside is filtered by a partition of wooden slats to create a “see-through” effect to give the owners the right amount of privacy. Conversely, towards the garden, where the view is protected by the volume of the building, the view opens up, making it become the long olive grove is an element also present in the internal spaces of the living area.

Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Windows
© Alberto Singaglia
Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Table, Chair
© Alberto Singaglia

The entire enclosure is in exposed concrete. The first 2.7 meters in height are cast on wooden formworks, and this texture is taken up by the sliding wooden shutters. From 2.7 meters up, the concrete becomes smooth, to highlight the two different vocations of the house, also with the material, the more introspective one on the ground floor and the more open one on the first floor.

Save this picture!
House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects - Exterior Photography, Windows, Facade, Garden
© Alberto Singaglia

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:36061 Bassano del Grappa, Vicenza, Italy

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Didonè Comacchio Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsHouse InteriorsDetailItaly
Cite: "House NF / Didonè Comacchio Architects" 04 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004960/house-nf-didone-comacchio-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted KitchensCheck the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Fitted Kitchens

Check the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island KitchensCheck the latest Island Kitchens

Check the latest Island Kitchens

Top #Tags