Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily 2008-2023 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Bar
  4. South Korea
  5. TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity

TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity

Save
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity

TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, ChairTENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior PhotographyTENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, ChairTENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, ChairTENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Bar
Jung-gu, South Korea
  • Architects: Plainoddity
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  99
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yongjoon Choi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  &Tradition, TERRACO
  • Lead Architects: Kim Jihye
  • Clients: TENT whiskey bar_2nd
  • City: Jung-gu
  • Country: South Korea
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Shelving, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

Text description provided by the architects. 2nd after 1st. Located in Chungmuro, it is a bar reminiscent of the modern Daegamma of Joseon (nobility of old). In the case of the 1st store, just as whiskey develops different flavors and colors during aging in an oak barrel, the bricks also differ depending on the material of the soil and how they are baked.

Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Shelving, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Image 19 of 19
Plan
Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving
© Yongjoon Choi

In the case of the 1st store, the focus was on finishing materials similar to whiskey, while the 2nd store focused on the background of the times. According to the locality of Chungmuro, it was intended to represent the house of the 'Great Gamma' in the Joseon Dynasty. In order to express the noble and elegant dignity and honesty of 'The Great Gamma', I brought the elegant curves of the roof tiles, the honest cornerstone supporting the building, the shape of traditional windows, the patterns of the bookshelves, and the taste.

Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

The ceiling is made up of three large curves, and by enlarging the shape of the roof tile, I imagined drinking whiskey under a large roof. A traditional window was placed near the window where the sunlight came in to cover the outside view while not blocking the light. In front of the window, a long two-tiered shelf over 10M was placed to display whiskey in a staggered manner.

Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi
Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

The long ‘ㄱ’-shaped bar, the seats surrounded by the low shelf, the bookshelf-shaped cabinet, and the furniture that functions as a hanger at the back all create an image that seems to be firmly but firmly supported by the cornerstone. The entry door is also designed to open around the foundation stone.

Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography, Table, Shelving, Chair
© Yongjoon Choi

The group guest space is climbed through two stairs, so the ceiling height is low, but it is the coziest seat, and the four front doors can be opened and closed, so if you don't want to be disturbed, you can close it and separate the space from the hall. On the way to the toilet through the stepping stone, a picture was placed so as not to forget the taste.

Save this picture!
TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity - Interior Photography
© Yongjoon Choi

Project gallery

See allShow less

Project location

Address:Chungmu-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea

Click to open map
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
About this office
Plainoddity
Office

Material

Stone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarSouth Korea

Materials and Tags

StoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsBarSouth Korea
Cite: "TENT Whiskey Bar 2nd / Plainoddity" 05 Aug 2023. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1004945/tent-whiskey-bar-2nd-plainoddity> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee TablesCheck the latest Coffee Tables

Check the latest Coffee Tables

Top #Tags